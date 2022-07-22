India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal Animal Vaccine Market Share, Growth, Statistics, Industry Size, Development, Trend

India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal Animal Vaccine market

India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal Animal Vaccine Market by Type, Animal Type, and Valence: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal Animal Vaccine market was valued at $127,107.12 thousand in 2020, and is estimated to reach $229,987.00 thousand by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030. The animal vaccine is defined as an animal healthcare product, used to immunize domestic livestock, poultry and wild animal. It is a component of a larger field of medicine called veterinary biologics (VB). Animal vaccines are essential to enhance the welfare of the animal and reduce the monetary loss of the pet owners. Animal vaccine products help in prevention of animal diseases, increase food productivity, and avoid transmission of zoonotic and foodborne infections to humans. It aims to develop immunity in animals by stimulating the immune system with the help of either natural immunogenic components or non-pathogenic organisms. Thus, the vaccines help protect animal health by immunizing against any particular disease such as contagious, and infectious disease.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a negative impact on the growth of the India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal animal vaccine market. The pandemic has greatly affected veterinary revenue of hospitals and clinics, owing to decline in number of visits amid nationwide lockdowns along with changing animal healthcare approach for providing care to emergency cases and critically ill animals. A huge number of clinics and hospitals across the globe were restructured to increase the hospital capacity for the patient diagnosed with COVID-19. Various veterinary organizations have recommended limiting patient care for acutely ill animals and emergencies, rescheduling annual exams, and elective procedures such as vaccinations. Therefore, this factor is estimated to drag the animal vaccines market growth rate over next couple of months. In addition, the pandemic has lowered the purchasing power of farm and pet owners. Moreover, several manufacturers are facing drawbacks as the market growth rate decreased from the onset of pandemic and are currently facing interruptions in supply chain activities.

The India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal Animal Vaccine market is segmented on the basis of type, animal type, valence, and country. On the basis of type, the market is divided into attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, subunit vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and DNA Vaccines. The attenuated vaccines segment dominated the market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to advancement in R&D activities in animal healthcare sector, and increase in prevalence of infectious disease in animal.

Depending on animal type, the market is classified into companion vaccine, and poultry. The poultry segment exhibited the highest growth in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to increase in incidence of poultry population, surge in need for milk, meat and egg, and increase in demand for animal healthcare. By valence, the market is classified into monovalent, and multivalent. The multivalent segment acquired the top position in the market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for polyvalent vaccine, and rise in prevalence of disease in animal.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By type, the attenuated vaccines segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• On the basis of animal type, the companion animals segment dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• Depending on valence, the multivalent segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• Country wise, India garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

India accounted for a majority of the India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal animal vaccine market share in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in the prevalence of infectious disease in animals such as Newcastle disease, and Marck’s disease, the presence of key players for manufacturing and developing animal vaccine, increase in number of animal population, and initiatives taken by government to vaccinate animals in the country. Bangladesh is anticipated to witness lucrative growth, owing to increase in awareness about animal vaccination, rise in the demand for pet adoption, and presence of various veterinary foundation.

