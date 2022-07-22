Europe Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market Growth 2022-2027: Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

Europe Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market 2022-2027

The Europe idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.00% during 2022-2027.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) refers to the progressive and irreversible fibrosing interstitial pneumonia that directly impacts the functioning of the lungs. It is generally characterized by the formation of scar tissue within the lungs, thereby causing difficulties in breathing and insufficient delivery of oxygen to the body parts. The common symptoms of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis include a persistent dry cough, fatigue, loss of appetite, swollen limbs, etc. It is diagnosed via blood tests, chest imaging studies, lung biopsies, computer tomography (CT) scans, pulmonary function tests, antibody tests, etc. Furthermore, IPF can be treated by prescribing anti-fibrotic drugs and supportive treatment options, such as oxygen therapy and palliative care.

Europe Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of chronic lung diseases, on account of the elevating levels of environmental pollutants, is primarily driving the Europe idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market. Besides this, the launch of various favorable policies by government bodies for the development of existing healthcare systems is also catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the rising consumer awareness towards the presence of effective IPF preventive management strategies is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In line with this, numerous technological advancements in diagnostic techniques are positively influencing the regional market. Additionally, the growing investments in R&D activities aimed at introducing novel drugs are anticipated to fuel the Europe idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market over the forecasted period.

Europe Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

• The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

The report has segmented the market based on drug class and end user.

Breakup by Drug Class:

• MAPK Inhibitors

• Tyrosine Inhibitors

• Autotaxin Inhibitors

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Long-term Care Facilities

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Others

