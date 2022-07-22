Strategies For Global Polyacrylamide Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Polyacrylamide Global Market Report 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

The Business Research Company’s Polyacrylamide Global Market Report 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Polyacrylamide Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the polyacrylamide market size is expected to grow to $6.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%. The increasing need for wastewater treatment is expected to fuel the polyacrylamide industry growth over the coming years.

The increasing need for wastewater treatment is expected to fuel the growth of the polyacrylamide market over the coming years. Wastewater treatment is the method of removing pollutants from wastewater or sewage and converting it to an effluent that can be added to the water supply with minimal environmental effects. Polyacrylamide and its co-polymers are used as flocculants or coagulants wastewater treatment. For instance, according to a 2019 study from the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment, and Health, about 52% of wastewater is treated worldwide. It is also estimated that by 2040 global demand could exceed supply by 50%. Therefore, the increasing need for wastewater treatment is expected to drive the growth of the polyacrylamide materials market.

Global Polyacrylamide Market Trends

Production capacity expansion by the companies is one of the key polyacrylamide market trends gaining popularity. Manufacturers in the polyacrylamide industry are scaling up their production capacities and expanding their production capabilities to meet increased demand from various sectors such as wastewater treatment, oil and gas, and mining. In April 2019, BASF increased commercial production at its wholly-owned site in Nanjing, China, with a new polyacrylamide powder production line. Polyacrylamide production will be increased by 20,000 metric tons a year to serve mining customers in Asia Pacific SNF plans to increase its global capacity for powder-grade polyacrylamide by 75,000 metric tons (t) each year by the end of 2020, primarily to meet increased demand for the substance in the recovery of oil from old wells. SNF intends to expand capacity for emulsion-grade polyacrylamide, which is used in hydraulic drilling, in the United States by 100,000 tons per year by the end of 2020.

Global Polyacrylamide Market Segments

The global polyacrylamide market is segmented:

By Product: Anionic, Cationic, Non-Ionic, Others

By Physical Form: Powder, Liquid, Emulsion or Dispersions

By End-User: Water Treatment, Oil and Gas, Pulp and Paper, Mining, Others

By Geography: The global polyacrylamide market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Polyacrylamide Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides polyacrylamide market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global polyacrylamide market, polyacrylamide market share, polyacrylamide market segments and geographies, polyacrylamide market players, polyacrylamide market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The polyacrylamide market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Polyacrylamide Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BASF SE, Kemira OYJ, SNF Floerger Group, Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd, Solvay, Solenis, Ashland Inc., Xitao Polymer Co Ltd, Daqing Petrochemical Company, and Envitech Chemical Specialities Pvt. Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

