Commercial Greenhouse Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Commercial Greenhouse Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the commercial greenhouse market size is expected to grow from $26.44 billion in 2021 to $29.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The global commercial greenhouse market size is expected to grow to $42.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.7%. Increasing population and low availability of arable land are the key factors for the commercial greenhouse market growth.

The commercial greenhouse market consists of sales of greenhouse solutions and structures by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the production of various automation solutions for greenhouses. Commercial greenhouses are becoming increasingly common as a modern type of agricultural technique used for the production of fruits, berries, and nursery crops.

Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Trends

Technological innovations such as artificial intelligence, automated irrigation systems, pH sensors, and climate control software are key trends gaining popularity in the commercial greenhouse market. Indoor farmers can use artificial intelligence, automatic irrigation systems, pH cameras, and climate change tools to solve problems including disease prevention and pest management.

Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Segments

By Type: Glass Greenhouse, Plastic Greenhouse

By Equipment Type: Cooling Systems, Heating Systems, Others

By Crop Type: Fruits, Vegetables, Flowers and Ornamentals, Nursery Crops, Others

By Geography: The global commercial greenhouse market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe accounts for the largest share.

Commercial Greenhouse Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides commercial greenhouse global market overviews, commercial greenhouse global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global commercial greenhouse market, commercial greenhouse global market share, commercial greenhouse market segments and geographies, commercial greenhouse industry trends, commercial greenhouse global market players, commercial greenhouse global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The commercial greenhouse market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Commercial Greenhouse Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Heliospectra, Nexus Corporation, Rough Brothers Inc, Agra Tech Inc, LumiGrow Inc, Logiqs B.V, Certhon - Greenhouse Solutions, Argus Control Systems Ltd. Richel Group, and Hort Americas.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

