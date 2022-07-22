Vacuum Valve Market Size, Revenue Share, Drivers & Trends Analysis, 2021–2028

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Vacuum Valve Market size is expected to reach USD 1.88 billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 7.45% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing use of high vacuum and ultra-high vacuum systems and equipment to assess effects of vacuum on components and materials, to release or regulate pressure in vacuum chamber and pipelines, and in semiconductor manufacturing are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Vacuum conditions are necessary in industrial applications and scientific processes and this has further boosted demand for vacuum valves and is another factor expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Vacuum valves are often installed in a feed or vent line in a vacuum furnace to isolate the vacuum chamber and particularly direct the gas flow into vacuum vessel or container. Vacuum valves work efficiently with machinery that function with gauges or switches to regulate air pressure inside the chamber. Vacuum valves are also used to protect a tank from breakage or explosion by releasing pressure from a tank when normal operations cause pressure changes within the tank. Vacuum valves are essential shut-off elements for vacuum systems and are also critical in semiconductor manufacturing processes. Advancements in semiconductor manufacturing techniques and increase in the number of vacuum process steps during manufacturing has further increased use of vacuum valves and this is another key factor expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Rapid advancements in vacuum science and increasing investment to accelerate development of more robust high-vacuum valves and devices are expected to boost application scope of vacuum valves and this is also expected to drive market growth. However, lack of standardized protocols and high costs associated with equipment and processing are some key factors expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4797

Major companies in the market report include VAT Group, MKS Instruments, CKD Corporation, V-TEX Corporation, SMC Corporation, HVA LLC, Kitz SCT Corporation, Pfeiffer Vacuum, and Agilent Technologies.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

• Isolation valves segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period, attributable to increasing use of isolation valves in fluid handling systems in a wide range of medical devices and analytical equipment to control flow without contaminating media, and in drain or vent lines of pressure measuring instruments.

• Manual operation segment is expected to register significantly rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing use of manually operated valves across end-use industries for a broad range of applications due to their durability, reliability, compact size, and low total weight.

• Stainless steel segment is expected to register significantly steady revenue growth over the forecast period owing to numerous advantages of stainless steel vacuum valves such as high pressure resistance, low risk of corrosion, and enhanced durability and reliability.

• High vacuum segment is expected to dominate other pressure range segments in terms of revenue growth during the forecast period, attributable to increasing demand for valves of high vacuum pressure range across semiconductors, lighting, and for flat panel display manufacturing, among other end-use industries. High pressure range valves can function under extreme pressure and temperatures and are extensively used in oil & natural gas upstream and downstream applications.

• North America is expected to account for a significantly larger revenue share over the forecast period, attributable to increasing demand for semiconductor manufacturing, technological advancements in manufacturing processes, and expanding application of medical isolation valves for advanced medical equipment, and presence of key players in the region.

Request a customization on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4797

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global vacuum valves market based on type, technology, material, pressure range, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Pressure Control Valves

o Butterfly Valves

o Angle and Inline Valves

o Pendulum Valves

o Others

• Isolation valves

o Butterfly Valves

o Gate Valves

o Angle and Inline Valves

o Pendulum Valves

o Ball Valves

o Others

• Transfer Valves

• Air Admittance Valves

• Check Valves

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Manual

• Actuated

• Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Stainless Steel

• Aluminum

• Glass

• Polyvinyl Chloride

• Others

Pressure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Low-to-medium Vacuum (>10-3 torr)

• High Vacuum (<10-3–>10-8 torr)

• Very High Vacuum (<10-8 torr)

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Analytical Instruments

• Chemicals

• Flat-Panel Display Manufacturing

• Food & Beverages

• Paper & Pulp

• Pharmaceuticals

• Semiconductors

• Thin-Film Coatings

• Others

The segmentation section covers detailed market share analysis for each product and application along with an accurate projection of the market growth during the forecast period. The report also explains in detail about the consumption rate of each product and application, along with an anticipated growth rate over the forecast period.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/vacuum-valve-market

Benefits of Global Vacuum Valve Market Report:

• Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

• A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

• An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

• Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

• In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

• Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Read Our Related Reports:

Soundproof Curtains Market Reports - https://www.einpresswire.com/shareable-preview/8SYhA0RuyAOOeLtcyORQuQ

Electric Motor Market Overview - https://www.einpresswire.com/shareable-preview/pUcby-NtTJTPgKOPCvAX_A

Roofing Systems Market Segmentations - https://www.einpresswire.com/shareable-preview/YmA2ChT5IQ2lELvc0WrqVQ

Lung In Vitro Model Market Application - https://www.einpresswire.com/shareable-preview/kvwWmL6Z0iDUIC54cZkDxw

Vascular Imaging Market Competition landscape - https://www.einpresswire.com/shareable-preview/kazzdjByLRQSheAUOJbGfg

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.