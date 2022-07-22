Soy Protein Market Opportunities Grow With The Increasing Adoption Of Plant-Based Meat

Soy Protein Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Forecast To 2031

The Business Research Company’s Soy Protein Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing adoption of plant-based meat in restaurant menus is expected to drive the soy protein industry growth in the forecast period. Big fast food chains, grocers, and food manufacturers are focusing on sustainability targets, committing to increasing and promoting plant-based offerings, which are much less carbon-intensive than conventional meat and dairy products. For instance, in 2020, American bakery company, Panera Bread announced that it would make 50% of its menu plant based, from the existing 25% in the coming years. Also, in 2022, Burger King UK announced plans to make its menu 50% plant-based by 2030 in order to achieve its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Further, in 2022, McDonald’s announced plans to trial its McPlant burger made with Beyond Meat in 600 San Francisco and Dallas-Fort Worth area locations. According to the soy protein market forecast, the increasing adoption of plant-based meats by food chains and food manufacturers is expected to drive the demand for soy meat in the forecast period.

Read more on the Global Soy Protein Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/soy-protein-market

The global soy protein market size is expected to grow from $9.36 billion in 2021 to $11.89 billion in 2026 at a rate of 4.9%. The global soy protein market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2026 and reach $14.84 billion in 2031.

Companies in the soy protein market are focusing on plant-based protein ingredients to provide a more sustainable alternative to commodity soy protein concentrate (SPC). Plant-based proteins are isolated or concentrated proteins obtained from plant sources such as seeds, nuts and grains. For example, in February 2022, Benson Hill, Inc., a US based food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants, announced the launch of TruVail™, a new line of domestically sourced, non-GMO (genetically modified organism) plant-based protein ingredients with unique sustainability benefits. The TruVail™ brand's initial offering includes high protein soy flour, a less processed equivalent to soy protein concentrate (SPC), and texturized proteins for broad use across traditional soy protein applications as well as rapidly growing alternative plant-based protein markets.

Major players covered in the global soy protein industry are Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Wilmar International Limited, CHS Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Fuji Oil Company Ltd.

TBRC’s soy protein market report is segmented by product type into soy protein concentrates, soy protein isolates, textured soy protein, soy flour, grits, and chunks, by nature into organic soy protein, conventional soy protein, by form into powder, ready to drink, bars, capsules and tablets, other forms, by application into bakery and confectioner, meat alternatives, functional foods, dairy replacers, infant foods, other applications, by distribution channel into specialty store, convenience store, e-commerce or online sale channel, supermarket or hypermarket.

Soy Protein Market 2022 – By Product Type (Soy Protein Concentrates, Soy Protein Isolates, Textured Soy Protein, Soy Flour, Grits, And Chunks), By Nature (Organic Soy Protein, Conventional Soy Protein), By Form (Powder, Ready To Drink, Bars, Capsules And Tablets), By Application (Bakery And Confectionery, Meat Alternatives, Functional Foods, Dairy Replacers, Infant Foods), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Store, Convenience Store, E-Commerce Or Online Sale Channel, Supermarket Or Hypermarket), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a soy protein market overview, forecast soy protein market size and growth for the whole market, soy protein market segments, geographies, soy protein market trends, soy protein market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Soy Protein Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6477&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Organic Food Market 2022 – By Product Type (Organic Meat, Poultry & Dairy, Organic Fruits & Vegetables, Organic Bread & Bakery, Organic Beverages, Organic Processed Food), By Application Conventional Retailers, Natural Sales Channels), By Conventional Retailer Type (Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Store), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-food-market

Meat Products Global Market 2022 – By Type (Pork, Mutton, Beef), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce), By Nature (Organic, Conventional), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/meat-products-market

Functional Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Probiotics And Prebiotics, Carotenoids, Dietary Fibers, Fatty Acids, Vitamins, Minerals, Other Types), By Source (Natural Synthetic), By Application (Beverages, Dairy Products, Infant Food, Bakery And Confectionery, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/functional-food-ingredients-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC