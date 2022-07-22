Cold-Pressed Oil Market Growing at 5.3% CAGR to Hit USD 36.40 Billion by 2026 Says Allied Market Research

Cold-Pressed Oil Market 1

The global cold-pressed oil market registered $24.62 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $36.40 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and wavering market trends.

Rise in awareness about the benefits of natural cosmetics, increase in Internet penetration and accessibility of smart gadgets propel the growth of the global cold-pressed oil market. However, high product price and lack of awareness in underdeveloped nations restrain the growth to some extent. Moreover, change in consumer preference for cost-effective mineral cosmetics product is anticipated to create innumerable opportunities in the near future.

Key market players analyzed in the research include Naissance Natural Healthy Living, Freshmill Oils, The Health Home Economist, COFCO, Gramiyum Wood Pressed Cooking Oil, Wilmar International, Cargill, Statfold Seed Oil Ltd, Lala's Group, and Bunge and Archer Daniels Midland Company.

The global cold-pressed oil market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and distribution channel.Based on type, the market is divided into coconut oil, cottonseed oil, olive oil, palm oil, palm kernel oil, peanut oil, rapeseed oil, soybean oil, and sunflower seed oil. The palm oil segment contributed to nearly one-fifth of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the rapeseed oil segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into convenience stores, departmental stores, modern trade units, and online retail.The modern trade units segment accounted for nearly half of the total market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2026. However, the online retail segment is predicted to register the fastest growth of 6.6% throughout the estimated period.

Based on geography, the market is analyzed across Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA. The region across North America held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly half of the total market share. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to garner the fastest CAGR of 6.5% till 2026.

