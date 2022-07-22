Skin Antiseptic Market 2022 driven by increased utilization of endoscope reprocesses and surgical units

Allied Market Research

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to highlight the skin antiseptic market growth scenario.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skin Antiseptic Market by Ingredients Type (Alcohols, Chlorhexidine, Iodine, Octenidine, and Others), by Formulation (Solutions, Cream, Spray, Soaps, Swab Sticks, and Wipes), by Application (Surgeries and Injections), by Distribution Channel (Supermarket/ Hypermarket, Drug Stores, Retail Pharmacies, and E-commerce): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Skin antiseptic impedes the growth of microorganisms on the skin. These are more regularly used to lessen the risk of infection during surgery and other procedures, hand washing, and skin treatment, to decrease the risk of infections in burns, wounds, and minor cuts, in hospitals & other medical settings. Numerous skin antiseptic products with different active ingredients are being used; some of them are approved, and some are under strict examination due to safety concerns. To keep people and non-living things free of germs, the infection control method is a crucial part.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

COVID-19 is an infectious disease that originated in Hubei province of the Wuhan city in China in late December. The highly contagious disease, caused by a virus, severe acute respiratory syndrome corona virus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is transmitted from human to human. Since the outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 213 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency on March 11, 2020.

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies together with governments around the globe are working to address the COVID-19 outbreak, from supporting the development of vaccines to planning for medicine supply chain challenges. Currently, around 115 vaccine candidates and 155 molecules are in the R&D pipeline. Moreover, commonly used drugs such as Hydroxychloroquine have witnessed a dramatic surge in demand for the management of COVID-19. Such high demand for these drugs has presented huge opportunities for manufacturers of COVID-19 management drugs, as many developed countries are facing shortage of these drugs. Thus, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is expected to witness a significant growth in the future owing to the demand for vaccine and treatment drugs for COVID-19. This in turn is expected to have a significant impact on the skin antiseptic market.

Skin Antiseptic Market Trends

New product launches to flourish the market

Key players have undertaken vital initiatives, such as contract agreement for their products to stand in the market.

In February 2019, Schülke & Mayr signed a distribution agreement with DKSH, one of the market extension services providers in India. An objective of this agreement was to market and distribute a broad range of Schülke’s disinfectant products in China.

Key Benefits of the Report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the skin antiseptic industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the skin antiseptic market share.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the skin antiseptic market.

The report provides a detailed skin antiseptic market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years

Key Segments Covered

Ingredient Type

Alcohols

Chlorhexidine

Iodine

Octenidine

Others

Formulation

Solutions

Cream

Spray

Soaps

Swab Sticks

Wipes

Application

Surgeries

Spinal Surgeries

Joint Surgeries

Other Surgeries

Injections

Spinal Injections

Joint Injections

Other Injections

Top Impacting Factors

Rise in predominance of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), increased utilization of endoscope reprocesses and surgical units, rise in consciousness of disinfection and cleanliness measures, and increase in usage of formulation for pre-operative skin preparation and pre-injection, are factors that drive the growth of the skin antiseptic market

In addition, initiatives taken by government and manufacturers in R&D activities, rise in healthcare expenditure; collaborations & partnerships between key players to facilitate development; are some factors, which boost the market growth for skin antiseptic.

However, lack of awareness about sanitation and precaution in less developed regions, contamination of non-sterile skin antiseptic products are projected to lead to undesirable effects on the skin.

Key Market Players

3M Company

BD

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Purdue Pharma L.P.

EcoLab

Schülke and Mayr GmbH

PSK Pharma Pvt. Ltd

Sage Products LLC

