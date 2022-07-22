Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Tall Oil Fatty Acid Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Tall Oil Fatty Acid Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the tall oil fatty acid market size is expected to grow to $1.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.0%. The increasing demand for tall oil-based biofuel is expected to drive the tall oil fatty acid industry growth in the coming years.

The tall oil fatty acid market consists of sales of tall oil fatty acids by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture tall oil fatty acids. Tall oil fatty acid (also known as liquid rosin or tallol) is a light-colored tall oil fatty acid obtained by fractional distilling crude tall oil. It is obtained from crude tall oil, a by-product of the Kraft paper pulping process, and is used where long-chain fatty acids are required.

Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market Trends

The growing technological advancements are one of the key tall oil fatty acid market trends gaining popularity. Major companies are focused on developing technological solutions, which is predicted to be shaping the tall oil fatty acid market outlook. For instance, Calyxt, a US-based food, and agriculture company declared the successful commercial launch of Calyno High Oleic Soybean Oil- the firm's first product to be marketed in the USA, which involves advanced gene-editing technology. When compared to commodity soybean oil, Calyno oil comprises nearly 80% oleic acid and up to 20% fewer saturated fatty acids, and zero grams of Trans fat per serving. It also has up to 3 times the fry life and prolonged shelf life making it a more affordable product.

Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market Segments

The global tall oil fatty acid market is segmented:

By Product: Oleic Acid, Linoleic Acid, Others

By Application: Dimer Acid, Alkyd Resin, Fatty Acid Ester, Others

By End-User: Soaps and Detergents, Plastic Additives, Coatings, Lubricants, Fuel Additives, Others

By Geography: The global tall oil fatty acid market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Tall Oil Fatty Acid Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides tall oil fatty acid market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global tall oil fatty acid market, tall oil fatty acid market share, tall oil fatty acid market segments and geographies, tall oil fatty acid market players, tall oil fatty acid market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The tall oil fatty acid market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Tall Oil Fatty Acid Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Forchem, Harima Chemicals, Georgia Pacific, Eastman, Lascaray, Chemical Associates, Univar Solutions, and Claremont Chemical Company Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

