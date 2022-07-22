Global Hexane Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Hexane Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Hexane Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the hexane market size s expected to grow from $2 billion in 2021 to $2.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The global hexane market size is expected to grow to $2.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.7%. The increasing production of edible oil is expected to drive the growth of the hexane market in the coming years.

The hexane global market consists of sales of hexane by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the production of hexane. Hexane is a colorless, flammable liquid that is used as a solvent and is created from the distillation of petroleum. It is commonly used as a non-polar solvent that is very volatile, inexpensive, generally safe, and easily evaporated.

Global Hexane Market Trends

Increasing investments are shaping the hexane market in recent times. Major companies operating in the hexane sector are focused on investments to improve energy efficiency and minimize the environmental effect.

Global Hexane Market Segments

The global hexane market is segmented:

By Type: N-Hexane, Isohexane, Neohexane

By Grade: Polymer Grade, Food Grade, Others

By Application: Industrial Solvents, Edible Oil Extractant, Adhesives and Sealants, Paints and Coatings, Others

By Geography: The global hexane market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Hexane Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides hexane global market overview, hexane industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global hexane market, hexane global market share, hexane global market segments and geographies, hexane global market trends, hexane global market players, hexane global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The hexane global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Hexane Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Exxon Mobil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Co, Mil-Spec Industries Corp, GFS Chemicals, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp), Rompetrol S.A., Junyuan Petroleum Group, AquaPhoenix Scientific, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

