Silicone Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 17% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Silicone Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Silicone Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the silicone market size s expected to grow from $15.88 billion in 2021 to $18.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. The silicone market is expected to grow to $33.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.5%. Increase in demand for silicone in different industries is expected to propel the silicone market.

The silicone market consists of sales of silicone and related services for usage in the manufacturing of lubricants and synthetic rubber. They are characterized by thermal stability, hydrophobic nature, and physiological inertness. Silicone (except resins) is widely used in the medical industry to manufacture surgical implants and dental impression materials.

Global Silicone Market Trends

The increasing demand for green chemicals is driving the growth of the silicone market. The increasing stress on the use of environmentally friendly materials is positively affecting the silicone market. Silicone products are regarded as environmentally friendly and more durable than that of plastic products.

Global Silicone Market Segments

By Product Type: Elastomers, Fluids, Gels, Others

By Application: Construction, Transportation, Electrical and Electronics, Textiles, Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals, Others

By End-User: Industrial, Electronics, Machinery, Aerospace, Medical

By Geography: The global silicone market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Silicone Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides silicone global market outlook, analyzes and forecasts market size and silicone global market growth, silicone global market share, silicone global market segments and geographies, silicone global market players, silicone global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The silicone industry report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Silicone Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Wacker-Chemie GmbH, CSL Silicones, Specialty Silicone Products Incorporated, Evonik Industries AG, Kaneka Corporation, Dow Corning Corporation, Momentive, Elkem ASA, and Gelest Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

