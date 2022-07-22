Big Data In Healthcare Market business intelligence to optimize health administration to drive the market growth

Allied Market Research

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to highlight the big data in healthcare market growth scenario.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Data In Healthcare Market by Component (Software and Services), by Deployment (On-premise and Cloud-based), by Application (Financial Analytics, Clinical Data Analytics, Operational Analytics, and Population Health Analytics), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Finance & Insurance Agencies, and Research Organizations): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Download Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13770

Big data analytics in healthcare is the complicated process of analyzing big data to discover information, including unknown correlations, market trends, customer preferences, and hidden patterns, assisting organizations to make informed clinical and business decisions. Healthcare analytics is a huge field, spanning many different areas, especially operational efficiency, personalized medicine, and clinical delivery. In addition, big data analytics optimizes process-oriented expenditures in the healthcare industry by combining performance modeling with financial and predictive care monitoring, improving population health, and others. Growth in regulatory compliance in the healthcare sector, rise in the demand for big data solutions for population health management, surge in need for business intelligence to optimize health administration and strategy, anticipated to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

COVID-19 is an infectious disease that originated in Hubei province of the Wuhan city in China in late December. The highly contagious disease, caused by a virus, severe acute respiratory syndrome corona virus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is transmitted from human to human. Since the outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 213 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency on March 11, 2020.

The global outbreak of COVID-19 leads to an ongoing downturn of the healthcare market. Apart from communities, COVID-19 was equally disastrous for major world economies, especially the healthcare sector. Prominent stakeholders are continuing to adapt their strategies to the rapidly changing situation. COVID-19 is projected to have significant long-term impacts on the healthcare industry. Countries and major players would have to undertake critical healthcare changes until the crisis takes a back seat.

Big Data In Healthcare Market Trends

New product launches to flourish the market

In November 2020, Change Healthcare launched an innovative national data resource solution called Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) Analytics. This resource assists life sciences organizations, health systems, and insurers to study how geo-demographic factors influence patient’s outcomes.

In October 2020, GE Healthcare launched Edison HealthLink. It is a modern computing technology that provides a set of healthcare-specific services such as advanced visualization, AI & non-AI algorithm orchestration, connectivity, and HIPAA compliant data aggregation, that developers can leverage to build and deploy clinical applications and workflows.

Key Benefits of the Report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the big data in healthcare industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the big data in healthcare market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to highlight the big data in healthcare market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed big data in healthcare market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Key Segments Covered

Component

Software

Services

Deployment

On-premise

Cloud-based

Application

Financial Analytics

Clinical Data Analytics

Operational Analytics

Population Health Analytics

Top Impacting Factors

Rise in the demand for analytics solutions for population health management, increase in requirement for business intelligence to optimize health administration and strategy, surge in preference toward cloud-based analytics solutions in the market, are factors that drive the growth of big data in the healthcare market.

In addition, increase in healthcare expenditure; collaborations & partnerships between key players to facilitate development; and technological advancements, are some factors, which boost the market growth for big data in healthcare.

However, lack of skilled labor and high rates of security breaches hinder the big data in healthcare market growth.

Contrarily, support from the government for regulatory compliance present new pathways in the industry.

Key Market Players

Allscripts

GE Healthcare

Oracle Corporation

IBM

Epic Systems

Cerner Corporation

Optum Inc.

KT Corporation

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hewlett-Packard Co.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13770

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports-

Japan Big Data In Healthcare Market

South Korea Big Data In Healthcare Market

Singapore Big Data In Healthcare Market

China Big Data In Healthcare Market

Indonesia Big Data In Healthcare Market

Australia Big Data In Healthcare Market

Taiwan Big Data In Healthcare Market

Other Trending Reports:

Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market

Hormonal Contraceptive Market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

