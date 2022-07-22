Animal And Pet Food Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Animal And Pet Food Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Animal And Pet Food Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Animal And Pet Food Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the animal and pet food market size is expected to grow from $348.7 billion in 2021 to $386.7 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. As per TBRC’s animal and pet food market outlook the market size is expected to grow to $562.14 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.8%. The animal and pet food industry growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

The animal and pet food market consists of sales of animal and pet foods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce food and feed for animals and pets from ingredients, such as grains, oilseed mill products, and meat products.

Global Animal And Pet Food Market Trends

Pet food manufacturing companies are using automation technologies such as advanced production lines and software solutions to improve safety and operational efficiency. These technologies automate formulation, extrusion, batching, drying, coating, and liquid delivery processes. This results in cost-effective processing and consistent product quality.

Global Animal And Pet Food Market Segments

The global animal and pet food market is segmented:

By Type: Pet Food, Animal Food

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Others

By Ingredient: Animal Derivatives, Plant Derivatives, Synthetic

Subsegments Covered: Dog and Cat Food, Other Pet Food, Poultry Feed, Cattle Feed, Aquaculture Feed, Other Animal Food

By Geography: The global animal and pet food market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Cargill Incorporated, Nestle S.A., New Hope Liuhe Co. Ltd., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Bunge Limited, Diamond Pet Foods Inc., Mitsui, CJ Cheiljedang Corp, Land O'Lakes Inc, and J.M. Smucker Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

