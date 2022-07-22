Global Metal Matrix Composite Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Metal Matrix Composite Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Metal Matrix Composite Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the MMC market size is expected to grow from $488.39 million in 2021 to $524.83 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The global MMC market size is expected to grow to $693.74 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2%. The growth of the automotive industry is expected to fuel the growth of the metal matrix composite market in the coming years.

The metal matrix composite market consists of sales metal matrix composites by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture metal matrix composite materials. Metal matrix composites (MMCs) are a class of materials (metals, alloys, or intermetallic compounds) that have been reinforced with particles, whiskers, or continuous fibers. MMCs are excellent substitutes to conventional materials owing to their hardness, specific strength, and creep resistance.

Global Metal Matrix Composite Market Trends

The growing technological advancements are shaping the metal matrix composite market. Major institutes and companies are focusing on projects involving advanced composite materials for the automotive and aerospace industries.

Global Metal Matrix Composite Market Segments

By Matrix Type: Aluminum MMC, Magnesium MMC, Copper MMC, Super Alloys MMC, Others

By Production Technology: Liquid Metal Infiltration, Powder Metallurgy, Casting, Deposition Techniques

By End-User Industry: Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace and Defense, Electrical and Electronics, Industrial, Others

By Geography: The global MMC market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Metal Matrix Composite Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides MMC market overviews, metal matrix composite market analysis and forecasts market size and metal matrix composite industry growth, metal matrix composite market share, MMC market segments and geographies, matrix composite market players, matrix composite market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The metal matrix composite market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on matrix composite market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Metal Matrix Composite Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: 3M, CPS Technologies, GKN Sinter Metals, CeramTec, Ferrotec Corporation, Sandvik, Plansee, ADMA Products, Metal Matrix Cast Composites LLC, and TISICS.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

