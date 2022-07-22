Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution Market size to Reach USD 202.6 at a CAGR of 1.8% by 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Rising number of surgical procedures in hospitals is a significant factor driving growth of the chlorhexidine gluconate solution market.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global chlorhexidine gluconate solution market is expected to reach a market size of USD 202.6 Million by 2028 and register a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Steady growth of the chlorhexidine gluconate solution market can be attributed to rising number of surgical procedures in hospitals. Infections occurring during surgeries lead to problematic and intricate clinical scenarios. The surface of skin is considered to be a potential source of pathogens, and thus disinfecting and preparing skin during surgical procedures is essential. Presently, chlorhexidine gluconate solution is the most frequently used skin preparation agent in healthcare facilities. Also, surgical site infections are responsible for the most common hospital acquired infections in patients undergoing surgery. Patients contracting surgical site infection spent longer time in hospitals and are very likely to stay in intensive care unit (ICU), resulting in increased expenses.

Growing geriatric population is a key factor in fueling the growth of chlorhexidine gluconate solution market. With growing age, comes a higher chance of health issues, some of which might need surgery for their treatment. It has been found that, one in ten individuals who undergo surgery are in the age group of 65 years or above. As aging increases the likelihood of surgeries, there is also an increase in occurrence of surgical complications, including surgical site infections due to reduced immunity in geriatric people, thereby driving the demand for surgical wound cleanser, such as chlorhexidine gluconate solution. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), by 2050, population of people in the age group of 65 years or above is expected to reach about 1.5 billion.

Major companies Xttrium Laboratories Inc., Afton Pharma, Medichem SA, the 3M Company, Evonik Industries, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Shanxi Dasheng Pharmaceutical Tech Co., Ltd., Ecolab Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, and Lupin Limited.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In April 2019, Becton, Dickinson and Company made an announcement about receiving approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of US for BD ChloraPrep skin preparation, a completely sterile chlorhexidine gluconate antimicrobial skin preparation.

As per the guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the intravascular catheter-related infections’ prevention, medical products having chlorhexidine gluconate, including skin preparation solutions, central venous catheters, and insertion site dressings are suggested to be used to prevent bloodstream infection. In addition, chlorhexidine gluconate -based topical creams find application to check infection spread on surface of the skin. Furthermore, cloths treated with 2% chlorhexidine gluconate solution have displayed a reduction by 50.0% in surgical site infections.

Growing use of chlorhexidine gluconate solution as surgical hand scrub is garnering considerable traction in the market. Human hands are an essential tool in providing healthcare but can also transmit various infections. Thus, hand-disinfection is considered very essential by most surgeons to prevent transmission of infection causing microbes. Chlorhexidine gluconate-based surgical hand scrub finds application in removing/reducing debris and pathogens from the hands and preventing their accumulation.

Chlorhexidine gluconate solution market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, due to increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rise in number of surgical procedures, and increased healthcare expenditure. Additionally, presence of leading market players in in the region are causative of market growth.

Segments covered in the report:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

2% Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution

4% Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution

20% Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Preoperative Skin Preparation

Surgical Hand Scrub

Skin Wound & General Skin Cleanser

Healthcare Personal Hand Hygiene

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Online

Offline

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

