Muconic Acid Market Opportunity Assessment, Key Vendor Analysis, Forecast by 2022-2027

Increasing concerns among consumers regarding the use of bio-based products will be the Drives Growth in the adoption of bio-based muconic acid

The report elaborates on the key market dynamics including market growth drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges.

It is a dicarboxylic acid that is used in the manufacturing of industrially applicable chemicals such as adipic and terephthalic acids, and caprolactam which are used for the production of various products like PET, textiles, carpets, lubricants, plastics and other polymers that are vital raw materials in the production of boxes, cans, pouches, and plastic bottles. Its bio-production is also used in the production of many consumer bio-plastics, which contain nylon 66, polyurethane, and polyethylene terephthalate.

The report’s ‘COVID-19 Impact Study’ section focuses on the profound impact of the global pandemic on the materials & chemicals market, throwing light on the key challenges the industry players are currently facing. The report further analyzes other crucial aspects of the market, such as product pricing structure, product portfolios, end-use industries, sales statistics, distribution channels, and upcoming industry trends. Moreover, the report provides actionable insights into the industry’s highly competitive scenario and profiles the top companies operating in the industry, along with their extensive product portfolios.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report: Myriant, Amyris, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, TCI, Toronto Research Chemicals, Zhongxing Flavors & Fragrance, Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Dynacare

Major Factors Driving the Global Muconic Acid Market Revenue Growth:

Its application and its derivatives as biomarkers are expected to gain speed during the projected forecast timeline. Alpha-adipic, a derivative, is widely utilized as a biomarker for the treatment of cancer. Biomarkers such as trans-muconic acid are used in tracing the occurrence of benzene, which causes various health issues by damaging the hematopoietic functions and cells. The manufacturers are also currently witnessing a lot of growth opportunities due to the production of high-grade muconic acid as a biomarker with the help of technological advancements. It is also used in various applications in industries such as textiles, carpets, and automobiles due to its high strength, supple tactile feeling and high resistance to abrasion. These are some of the factors that will help industry growth.

North America has been leading the sector with a Steady Growth Rate. The boom in the automobile industry, along with rapid technological modifications in the textile industry, will be fuelling business growth. Increasing concerns among consumers regarding the use of bio-based products will be the major factor propelling the surge in the adoption of bio-based muconic acid among industrialists.

Regional Outlook

The key regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Segmentation:

By Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

Trans, Trans-Muconic Acid

Cis, Cis-Muconic Acid

Cis, Trans-Muconic Acid

By Application Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

Adipic Acid

Scientific Research

Others

