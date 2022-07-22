PTFE Membrane Market Trend 2022 - 2028 | Rising Demand in Oil And Gas Industry Is Fuelling The Market Growth

Reports And Data

PTFE Membrane Market Size – USD 2.20 Billion in 2020, Growth - CAGR of 5.53%, Trends – Growing adoption in sports and military.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global PTFE Membrane market is expected to reach USD 3.37 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polytetrafluoroethylene or PTFE is a fluorocarbon solid. It belongs to thermoplastic polymer class and has high tensile strength, self-lubricating, and enhanced flexibility properties among others.

PTFE membranes are utilized in wastewater treatment, oil & gas refineries, industrial filtration and pharmaceuticals among others. The rise in demand for clean and safe water has elevated the investment in treatment of water globally, hence driving the market for PTFE Membrane. PTFE Membrane properties make them suitable for industrial purpose and municipal wastewater treatment. Application of PTFE Membrane in oil and gas refineries has fueled the growth of the market. Expensive raw materials for PTFE Membrane, however, is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific dominates the market followed closely by North America and Europe. The growing need for clean water in India and China is driving this market. With some of the largest refineries in the world present in this region, the PTFE Membrane is witnessing high demand. The rapid increase in industries and urbanization has also augmented the demand for this market. North America has the second largest market for PTFE Membrane owing to the presence of developed manufacturing units, pharmaceuticals and oil, and gas industries. Post Shale revolution in The U.S., oil and gas industry has doubled over the years.

Get a sample copy of the global PTFE Membrane market report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1188

Top Companies Profiled in the Report: Markel Corporation, Layne Christensen Company, Hyundai Micro Co., Ltd., Donaldson Company, Inc., Merck Millipore Co., Sartorius AG, Corning Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Pall Corporation and General Electric Company.

Further key findings from the report suggest

PTFE Membrane is a non-reactive filter media that is used in applications involved in acid, bases, solvents and other liquids.

It is used in aerospace for the development of dry film lubricant. Its application includes cable insulation, fuel hoses, door surface protection, and other assembling parts.

The best-known brand for PTFE is Teflon. It is coated in frying pans and other cookware. It is often used in pipework and containers for reactive and corrosive chemicals.

Medical use of the membrane is booming. It is found in dental drills, guidewires that steer devices through the body and medical tubing.

It is expected to be used in the manufacture of uniforms in military and firefighting owing to its resistance property in harsh and extreme weather.

The rise in demand for coated footwear in sports activities has also increased with the rise in awareness of the benefits of this market.

Hydrophilic is estimated to be the highest growing segment due to the rising demand in the applications of filtration of liquid chemicals in chemical processing, electronic chemicals, and medical & pharmaceuticals.

Wastewater treatment is estimated to be the highest growing sector in applications segment due to the concern of water preservation and optimum utilization of water.

Regional Outlook

The key regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report : https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ptfe-membrane-market

Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Hydrophilic

Hydrophobic

Unlaminated

Laminated

Pores Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

1μm

2μm

45μm

65μm

8μm

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Industrial Filtration

Textiles

Medical & Pharmaceuticals

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Architecture

Petrochemical & Chemical Processing

Request a customization of the report : https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1188

Table of Contents:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key PTFE Membrane market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product type

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global PTFE Membrane market size

2.2 Latest regional market trends

2.3 Emerging growth trends

Competitive Outlook

3.1 Global PTFE Membrane market key players

3.2 Global PTFE Membrane size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the PTFE Membrane market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and other strategic alliances

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.