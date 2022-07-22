Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Worth $119.00 Bn by 2026 | 8.0% CAGR

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market size is projected to reach USD 199.00 Billion in 2026, at CAGR of 8.0% during forecast period 2019-2026, Asia Pacific to Lead Stoked by the Presence of Many Renowned Manufacturers

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market size is projected to reach USD 119.00 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. It is expected to gain impetus from the launch of advanced process technologies and products for end use industries. Nowadays, integration of semiconductors is becoming a very common factor on account of the rising innovations in products, namely, wearables, smart homes, smart devices, medical devices, and vehicles. It would also augment market growth. This information is published in a recent report, titled, “Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” by Fortune Business Insights™. The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 64.55 billion in 2018.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/semiconductor-manufacturing-equipment-market-10196 4

What Does the Report Contain?

Elaborate information about the developments taking place in the industry, such as strategic collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, contracts, and new product launches.

List of the emerging and niche applications of the equipment.

Extensive analysis of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market trends, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Integration of Semiconductors to Propel Market Growth

The market is set to expand in the coming years owing to the increasing usage of semiconductors in the electric, connected, and autonomous vehicles. In today’s technology-driven world, semiconductors are often integrated into a single chip for hassle-free usage in smart homes, medical devices, wearables, smart devices, and others. It is occurring as the consumers are rapidly inclining towards compact sized products across the world. All these factors are anticipated to boost the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market growth in the forthcoming years.

3D Segment to Dominate: Ongoing Technological Advancement Will Accelerate Growth



By dimension, the market is divided into 2D, 2.5D, and 3D. Amongst these, the 3D segment is expected to dominate the market fueled by persistent technological advancement. Moreover, enhancement of the performance of 3D integrated circuits (IC) would contribute to growth. Also, the 3D ICs are being designed in such a way that they would be able to overcome the obstacles associated with conventional geometrical scaling. The 2.5D segment had held a market share of 39.7% [VG1] in 2018.

Browse Summary of this Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/semiconductor-manufacturing-equipment-market-101964

Asia Pacific to Lead Stoked by the Presence of Many Renowned Manufacturers

In terms of region, the market is fragmented into Latin America, North America, the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Out of these, Asia Pacific had generated USD 34.38 billion semiconductor manufacturing machines market revenue in 2018 and is likely to retain its dominant position in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the presence of several industry giants in Taiwan and China. The International Trade Administration, for instance, stated that emerging countries, such as Korea and Japan, stood in the top positions in terms of exportation of semiconductor equipment in 2016.

Europe, on the other hand, is expected to grow considerably owing to the participation of the European Union (EU) in the World Trade Organization Information Technology Agreement (WTO ITA). As per one of our leading analysts, “Numerous institutes and organizations present in the nanoelectronics ecosystem in this region have proposed to invest huge sums by joining hands with the EU for upsurging the worldwide revenue up to USD 224 billion per year.” It would also drive the market growth in this region. Apart from that, in North America, there is stiff competition from Chinese manufacturers. Hence, the region is projected to hold a significant share.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market: Report Scope & Segmentation:



Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2018 USD 64.55 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 119.00 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 8.0 % 2019-2026 Base Year 2018 Historic Years 2015 - 2017 Forecast Years 2019- 2026 Segments Covered By Equipment Type, By Dimension, By Application, By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2019 to 2026 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Dainippon Screen Group, Applied Materials, Inc., Canon Machinery Inc., Tokyo Electron Limited, Ferrotec Holdings Corporation, ASML, Lam Research Corporation, ASM International, KLA Corporation, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Other key market players Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/semiconductor-manufacturing-equipment-market-101964

Nanometrics Teams Up with Rudolph While Plasma & CNF Agree to Develop ALE

The market consists of multiple companies that are focusing on joining hands with other reputed organizations to create new products and gain maximum semiconductor manufacturing system market share. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

June 2019 : Nanometrics Incorporated, a provider of novel software analytics and process control metrology, headquartered in Arizona, announced that it has signed an agreement with Rudolph Technologies, Inc., an American semiconductor company. The main aim of this agreement is to develop a premier semiconductor process control company.

: Nanometrics Incorporated, a provider of novel software analytics and process control metrology, headquartered in Arizona, announced that it has signed an agreement with Rudolph Technologies, Inc., an American semiconductor company. The main aim of this agreement is to develop a premier semiconductor process control company. October 2019: Plasma-Therm LLC and Cornell NanoScale Science and Technology Facility (CNF) declared that they are jointly developing a state-of-the-art atomic layer etching (ALE). It is meant for nanoscale device fabrication.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report for Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market:

Dainippon Screen Group

Applied Materials, Inc.

Canon Machinery Inc.

Tokyo Electron Limited

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation

ASML

Lam Research Corporation

ASM International

KLA Corporation

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Other key market players

Check Discount:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/semiconductor-manufacturing-equipment-market-101964

Major Table of Contents:



Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends of Market

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Factors Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Equipment Type (Value) Front-end Equipment Silicon Wafer Manufacturing Wafer Processing Equipment Back-end Equipment Testing Equipment Assembling & Packaging Equipment Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Dimension (Value) 2D 2.5D 3D Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value) Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/Foundry Semiconductor Electronics Manufacturing Test Home Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

North America Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Equipment Type (Value) Front-end Equipment Silicon Wafer Manufacturing Wafer Processing Equipment Back-end Equipment Testing Equipment Assembling & Packaging Equipment Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Dimension (Value) 2D 2.5D 3D Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value) Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/Foundry Semiconductor Electronics Manufacturing Test Home Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country (Value) United States Canada



TOC Continued.

Quick Buy - Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101964

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:



Industrial Robots Market Size, Industry Share | Forecast, 2029

Robotic Lawn Mower Market Size, Industry Share | Forecast, 2029

Gate Openers Market Size, Industry Share | Forecast, 2029

About Us:

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter Blogs







[VG1] This has been updated based on revised RD





