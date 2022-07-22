Propylene Oxide Market Size to Worth USD 27.24 Billion at a CAGR of 5.9% by 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The increase in demand for propylene oxide from end-use industries and rising application in building and construction will fuel the market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Propylene Oxide Market is forecast to reach USD 27.24 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Propylene oxide is an organic flammable, volatile, and colorless liquid compound that is soluble in both alcohol and ether. The compound is used as an intermediate for the manufacture of various commercial products.

Increase in demand for the product by various end-use industries such as constructions, packaging, automotive, furnishings, and textiles is anticipated to patronize the growth of the market in the coming years. The market is mainly driven by the growth in demand for polyether polyols, rising demand owing to the increase in its applications, huge investment in infrastructural spending, and an increase in the demand for automotive products.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Polyether polyols are among the major components used to produce polyurethanes that are in turn applied in building and construction, apparels and automotive.

Polyether polyols are forecasted to have the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period owing to its high demand in cushioning and insulation foams in automotive.

Glycol Ethers is forecasted to hold the market share of 22% in the year 2028. They are used in cleaners, degreasers, adhesives, and aerosol paints.

Glycol Ethers growth in the market is mainly due to the switch of solvent-based coatings to water-based coatings. Water-based coatings use glycol ethers as their coalescing agent.

Chlorohydrin Process is forecasted to have a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. It involves the reaction of propylene and chlorine in the presence of water to produce the two isomers of propylene chlorohydrin.

The Dow Chemical Company is the sole manufacturer to use the chlorohydrin process in the U.S. Across the globe; it is used by several more companies in various countries.

Chemical and pharmaceutical held the largest market share of 21% in the year 2020.

Building and construction are forecasted to hold a market share of 14% in the year 2028. Propylene Oxide is used in adhesives, grouts, paints, coatings, waterproofing materials in both the construction and infrastructure industry.

Segments covered in the report:

Process Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Chlorohydrin Process

Styrene Monomer Process

Hydrogen Peroxide Process

TBA Co-Product Process

Cumene-based Process

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Polyether Polyols

Propylene Glycol

Glycol Ethers

Others

End User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Automotive

Building and Construction

Textile and Furnishing

Chemical and Pharmaceutical

Packaging

Electronics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

