Health Coaching Market driven by Rise in number of cases of chronic diseases and surge in geriatric populations

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Coaching Market by Mode Of Learning (Online and Offline), by Type (Holistic Health Coach, Wellness Health Coach, and Primal/Paleo Health Coach), by Duration (Less Than 6 Months, 6 Months To 12 Months, and More Than 12 Months), by Coach Type (Personal Coach, Family Coach, and Corporate Coach), by Application (General Wellness and Others), by Behavioral Health (Anxiety & Depression Relief, Stress Management, Sleep Support, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Health coaching is an innovative way to manage health and assist people in maintaining good health. Health coaching helps a patient in different ways to manage chronic illnesses such as metabolic syndromes, chronic pain, and diabetes. Health coach is accountable for setting targets and goals for patients, guiding the patient, and evaluating results on a timely basis. The applicability of health coaching is there in chronic ailments, stress management, fitness, and behavioral management. Due to the rising demand for maintaining mental and physical health and the growing geriatric population is anticipated to propel market growth in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

COVID-19 is an infectious disease that originated in Hubei province of the Wuhan city in China in late December. The highly contagious disease, caused by a virus, severe acute respiratory syndrome corona virus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is transmitted from human to human. Since the outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 213 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency on March 11, 2020.

The global outbreak of COVID-19 leads to an ongoing downturn of the healthcare market. Apart from communities, COVID-19 was equally disastrous for major world economies, especially the healthcare sector. Prominent stakeholders are continuing to adapt their strategies to the rapidly changing situation. COVID-19 is projected to have significant long-term impacts on the healthcare industry. Countries and major players would have to undertake critical healthcare changes until the crisis takes a back seat.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Holistic Health Coach

Wellness Health Coach

Primal/Paleo Health Coach

By Mode of Learning

Online

Offline

By Duration

Less Than 6 Months

6 Months To 12 Months

More Than 12 Months

By Coach Type

Personal Coach

Family Coach

Corporate Coach

Key Benefits of the Report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the health coaching industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the health coaching market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to highlight the health coaching market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed health coaching market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years

Top Impacting Factors

Rise in number of cases of chronic diseases, surge in geriatric populations, increase in demand for fitness of mental and physical health, are the factors that drive the growth of the health coaching market.

In addition, increase in healthcare expenditure, availability of skilled professionals, and surge in awareness amongst people regarding nutrition and good health are some factors, which boost the market growth for health coaching.

However, lack any formal education among health coaches, less accountability, and lack of customization may hinder the market growth.

Contrarily, the rise in demand for the health coaching market will present new pathways in the industry.

Key Market Players

AFPA

BrainMD Health

Dr. Sears Wellness Institute

FMCA

Health Coach Institute

ExpertRating

Institute of Integrative Nutrition

Institute of Health science

Regents of the University California

The American Council on Exercise

The Raw Food Institute

UK Health Coaches Association

Weljii

