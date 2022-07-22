Hot Melt Adhesives Market 2030 - Use Of Hot Adhesives For Lamination Of Wooden Panels Is Driving Industry Revenue Growth

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hot Melt Adhesives Market size is expected to reach USD 13.75 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for hot melt adhesives for Do It Yourself (DIY) art and craft projects, and increasing adoption of these adhesives for lamination of wooden panels and kitchen countertops are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of hot melt adhesives in the footwear industry is also expected to boost growth of the global hot melt adhesives market in near future.

Rising demand for hot melt adhesives for Do It Yourself (DIY) art and craft among consumers is a major factor expected to boost market revenue growth. Increasing art and craft activities among children to enhance their artistic qualities is expected to increase demand for hot melt adhesives. Additionally, customers are inclined to adopt hot melt adhesives to reduce installation and maintenance costs, which is leading to rising demand for hot melt adhesives for DIY purposes. Hot melt adhesives can be used in various applications, including quick fixing of furniture, wooden products, doors, and electronics, which is increasing their demand and thus, boosting revenue growth of the market.

The global Hot Melt Adhesives market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments in the market. It provides an extensive study analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into company overview, financial standing, business expansion plans, and revenue growth of each company. It also sheds light on product advancement, technological developments, and research and development activities.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

• Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) segment is expected to account for a larger revenue share over the forecast period. Rising adoption of ethylene-vinyl acetate for padding sports equipment, such as bicycle saddles, boxing pads, hockey pads, helmets, and others, by sports equipment manufacturers is increasing demand for ethylene-vinyl acetate, which is expected to boost revenue growth of the segment.

• Packaging solutions segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global hot melt adhesives market between 2022 and 2030. Rising need for proper packaging solutions for products to protect their contents from any damage during transportation, handling, and storage is driving revenue growth of the segment. Packaging helps in keeping a product intact throughout its logistics chain from manufacturer to the end user, and this is leading to increasing adoption of better sealing for products, which is expected to boost growth of the segment.

• Asia-Pacific hot melt adhesives market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Rapid growth of the packaging industry in countries in the region is expected to drive market revenue growth. Rising demand for non-woven hygiene products is another major factor that is expected to drive revenue growth of the hot melt adhesives market in Asia-Pacific.

• In November 2021, Sika AG announced signing of an agreement to acquire MBCC Group, the former BASF Construction Chemicals, to boost its growth strategy and strengthen its position as a worldwide construction industry sustainability leader.

Key Players:

Companies profiled in the global market report include The 3M Company, Arkema S.A, Dow Silicones Corporation, H.B Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Jowat SE, Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Limited, Sika AG, Avery Dennison Corporation, and Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

o North America

o Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

o Styrenic Block Copolymers

o Polyamide

o Polyolefins

o Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA)

o Amorphous Poly-alpha-olefin (APAO)

o Polyurethane (PU)

o Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

o Nonwoven Hygiene

o Furniture & Wooden Work

o Packaging Solutions

o Bookbinding

o Others

