Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market Worth USD 223.3 Million By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Reports and Data

The dual chamber prefilled syringes market is expected to be valued at USD 223.3 million by end of 2028 from a value of USD 130 million in 2020

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dual chamber prefilled syringes market is expected to be valued at USD 223.3 million by end of 2028 from a value of USD 130 million in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period. Double-chamber syringes are designed as a drug and device combination product, which enables the reconstitution and administration of drugs in fixed doses. This growth of the market is attributable to the factors such as growing inclination toward lyophilized drugs, bio-based medicines across the globe, robust applications across administration of drugs, and demand for improved drug administration. Rising drugs administration activities along with growing adoption of dual chamber prefilled syringes for better administration is driving growth of its market.

Additionally, the rising government initiatives for penetration of dual chamber prefilled syringes in the form of regulatory norms to propel its adoption from end users such as hospitals and other home-based care facilities. These norms are fueling growth of the dual chamber prefilled syringes market. With use of such devices, the medical procedures save time of treatment and enhance comfort to end users including patients and caregivers are estimated to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Key Findings from the Report:

One of the key players, Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc.is focusing on countries in the Asia Pacific to generate its business.

The hemophilia segment hold the largest share in the overall dual chamber prefilled syringes market in 2020 and is projected to hold significant share over the forecast period. The segmental growth is attributable to the robust number of patients suffering from the diseases across the globe.

The glass segment hold the largest share in the overall dual chamber prefilled syringes market in 2020 and is projected to hold significant share over the forecast period. This growth of the segment is attributable to the growing its demand owing to benefits offered by material such as non-reactivity to different drugs.

The North America is projected to hold largest share in the global dual chamber prefilled syringes market and to retain over the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the aging population, coupled with medical device manufacturing capacity. Additionally, the factors such as increased health awareness among consumers, affordability of consumers, and increased per capita spending in the region is driving growth of the regional market.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Gerresheimer AG, Nipro Corporation, Credence Medsystems, Vetter Pharma, Arte Corporation, and MAEDA INDUSTRY.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market Segmentation:

By Material

Glass

Plastic

By Application

Liquid/Powder

Liquid/Liquid

By Product

<1 ml

1 ml-2.5 ml

2.5 ml-5.0 ml

>5.0 ml

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

