Cannabis Testing Market Registering a CAGR of 11.9% | Industry Analysis, Top Leading Players and Growth Opportunity

Cannabis Testing Market

The current cannabis testing market trends from 2020 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Cannabis Testing Market was valued at $1,029 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,445 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.9% this is published by Allied Market Research. Cannabis testing is how individual samples of cannabis can be tested for THC, CBD and terpene levels as well as contaminants and impurities such as residual solvents, mold, disease, pesticides or pesticide residues.

Growing demand for legalization of cannabis for medical purposes in many countries and increased adoption of LIM in cannabis testing laboratories has contributed to the growth of the cannabis testing market. Collaboration between large companies is expected to boost the market. High startup cost for cannabis testing laboratories is expected to restrain the market growth. These laboratories have to make significant investments in purchasing and maintaining high-cost, advanced analytical equipment.

Explore More Insights: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11264

Each individual state and municipality can implement its own standards and regulations for what must be tested and printed on cannabis labels. Furthermore, individual producers may choose more stringent standards and go so far as to test their samples for CBC and CBG levels. Only certified chemists and laboratory technicians can perform this test. Previously, both the cultivation and sale of cannabis had been banned worldwide for many years. Now, many countries are recognizing the benefits of cannabis for medicinal purposes and are rolling back their bans.

The global cannabis testing market is segmented on the basis of product, test type, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the cannabis testing services market is segmented into equipment, consumables, and software. The equipment segment is further classified into chromatography equipment and spectroscopy equipment. Furthermore, chromatography instruments segment is subdivided into liquid chromatography and gas chromatography. Spectroscopy instruments segment is bifurcated into mass spectrometry instruments and atomic spectroscopy instruments. By test type, it is categorized into heavy metal testing, microbial analysis, potency testing, residual screening, and others. By end user, it is divided into cannabis cultivators/growers, cannabis drug manufacturers, and others.

Speak With Analyst@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/11264

North America accounted for the largest share of revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance from 2020 to 2027, owing to legalization of cannabis (especially in the U.S.) and the growing ease of availability of instruments, software, and services for cannabis testing. However, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to increasing number of cannabis cultivators, testing laboratories, and legalization of cannabis for medical use.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has a positive and a negative impact on the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry. Certain market segments have been more severely affected due to the low demand for instruments, consumables, and reagents as well as due to supply chain disruptions and trade restrictions. Overall, labs across the globe were shut down or running at a reduced capacity. The labs, which were fully or partially open were working majorly on COVID-19 testing instead of carrying out usual operations. The medical cannabis market lost some revenue due to factors such as testing laboratories closures, disrupted supply chains, general economic slowdown, and restricted movement.

Looking For Customization@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11264

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

• Quantitative analysis along with the current global cannabis testing market trends from 2020 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

• The cannabis testing market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2027.

• The cannabis testing market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

• A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

• The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the global cannabis testing market.

• Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global cannabis testing market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Some of the key players operating in the cannabis testing market include Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGAA, PerkinElmer, Restek Corporation, SC Laboratories, Shimadzu Corporation, Steep Hill, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Waters Corporation.

Related Report:

Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market

COPD and Asthma Diagnotic and Monitoring Device Market

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports:

• North America Cannabis Testing Market

• Japan Cannabis Testing Market

• South Korea Cannabis Testing Market

• Singapore Cannabis Testing Market

• Australia Cannabis Testing Market

• Europe Cannabis Testing Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.