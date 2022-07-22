Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Size is Estimated to Value USD 6.6 Billion By 2028: Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global temperature monitoring systems market size is expected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.2%, according to Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global temperature monitoring systems market size is expected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.2%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The steadily growing demand for advanced temperature monitoring systems across the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, life sciences, manufacturing, e-commerce, and chemical industries is one of the most fundamental factors driving this market’s growth. The rapidly growing manufacturing sector, rising government focus on maintaining the quality and safety of foods and medicinal drugs, stringent regulatory norms product quality and storage, and the increasing e-commerce and logistics activities around the world are the crucial parameters contributing to the global market growth.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3889

Temperature monitoring systems control and regulate the temperature of a product while preserving its freshness and quality and extending its shelf life. The standard features of temperature monitoring devices include temperature tracking, customized indicators, and automatic notifications or warnings on excessively low or high temperatures. Therefore, the extensive applications of these devices across the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, cold chain logistics, retail & e-commerce, and chemical industries have accelerated the global temperature monitoring systems market growth. The recent COVID-19 outbreak, increasing demand for temperature monitoring systems across hospitals and other healthcare settings, and the surging demand for non-contact-based temperature monitoring systems to mitigate the spread of the infection have further propelled the market growth. However, the escalating costs of wireless temperature monitoring systems and their longer installation time are specific factors predicted to impede the global market growth in the near future.

Key Highlights of the Report:

The non-contact-based temperature monitoring systems segment dominated the global temperature monitoring systems market in 2020 and is expected to hold the largest market share over the projected timeframe. The amplifying demand for contactless temperature monitoring devices amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is a vital factor bolstering this segment’s growth.

Based on application, the hospital room andpatient temperature monitoring segment stands out as the leading market segment with the highest revenue share. A spike in the geriatric population worldwide, rising incidences of infectious diseases, and increased hospital admissions are predicted to boost this segment’s growth.

Among the leading market regions, the Asia Pacific region is poised to emerge as the frontrunner in the global temperature monitoring systems market over the forecast years. The flourishing manufacturing sector in the region, mainly in China, increasing trade & commerce activities, the presence of leading e-commerce companies, including the Alibaba Group, and the soaring demand for advanced patient temperature monitoring systems in the healthcare sector have fueled the Asia Pacific market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Temperature Monitoring Systems market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Abb Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Testo AG, 3M Company, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Phillip, Emerson Electric Company, Briggs Healthcare, Omron Healthcare, Terumo Corporation, Rees Scientific, Monnit Corporation, Omega Engineering, DeltaTrak, Inc, SensoScientific, Inc., Isensix, Inc., and Cooper-Atkins Corporation.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/temperature-monitoring-systems-market

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Segmentation:

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Contact-based Temperature Monitoring Systems

Conventional Temperature Monitoring Systems

Wireless Temperature Monitoring Systems

Temperature Measuring Strips and Labels

Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System

Thermal Imagers

Fiber Optic Thermometers

Pyrometers and Infrared Thermometers

By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Cold Storage Temperature Monitoring

Manufacturing Area Temperature Monitoring

Laboratory Temperature Monitoring

Hospital Room and Patient Temperature Monitoring

Home Care Temperature Monitoring

Green House Temperature Monitoring

Server Room Temperature Monitoring

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3889

Thank you for reading the report. Kindly note that we also offer customized reports according to the client's requirements. Contact us to know more about the customization feature and our team will provide you with the best-customized report.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, TouchPoints, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provide our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.