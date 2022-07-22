Mainframe Market Value to Cross $2.90 billion by 2025| Growth Factors Along with Recent Trends & Demand

Mainframe Market

Integration of blockchain technology with mainframe & on-going mainframe modernization are expected to create a number of lucrative opportunities in the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth in demand for high-performance computing, development of IoT landscape, and rise in adoption of the mainframe as a service fuel the growth of the global mainframe market.

The global mainframe market was estimated at $2.09 billion in 2017, and is expected to hit $2.90 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018–2025.

Key market players such as - NEC Corporation, CA Technologies, Dell EMC, Unisys Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., BMC Software, Inc., HCL, Hewlett-Packard, Compuware Corporation, and IBM Corporation

Based on the component, the Z systems segment accounted for more than four-fifth of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate through 2018–2025. The others segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the study period.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 235 Pages) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4161

Based on geography, North America generated more than two-fifth of the total revenue in 2017 and is predicted to lead the trail till 2025. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region is assumed to garner the highest growth rate of 6.5% during the estimated period.

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment is anticipated to continue its top status and garner more than one-quarter of the total market share during the estimated period. At the same time, the retail segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 6.9% throughout 2018–2025.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact our analyst at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/4161

Segmental analysis of the market is provided in both qualitative and quantitative aspects. This aids the clients in identifying the most lucrative segment to go on with investments, on the basis of a complete backend analysis concerning the segmental presentation, coupled with brief salutation of the operating organizations and their important developmental activities.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4161

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Similar Report -

Data Wrangling Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

