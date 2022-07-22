Polyamide Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 62.10 Billion at a CAGR of 6.2% by 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Rise in demand for electric vehicles in developing countries is expected to drive the market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The polyamide market size is expected to reach USD 62.10 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid market revenue growth of polyamide is due to various factors, such as increasing investments and R&D in bio-based & specialty polyamides and an increase in disposable income.

Polyamide is used in manufacturing of automobile components such as hydraulic clutch lines, headlamp bezels, automotive cooling systems, air intake manifold, and airbag containers. Automobile air intake manifolds are made of nylon which substitutes metals hence helping in reduction of production costs by 30%, reducing the weight by 50%, cutting system costs through parts integration, and contributing to better fuel efficiency. Engine covers are also produced using nylon because it allows thinner-walled designs. For a car’s powertrain, manufacturers are promoting plastic chain tensioner guides made of PA 46 as it offers better wear performance than high molecular weight PA 66 as well as enhances safety and reduces noise generation.

Major companies BASF SE, AdvanSix Inc., Domo Chemicals, Toray Industries Inc., DSM, Ascend Performance Materials LLC, Lanxess AG, Huntsman Corporation, Evonik Industries AG., Asahi Kasei Corporation.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Among product type segment, PA 6 segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2021. The use of PA 6 in various applications has established its reliability, utility, and supportive economics on the basis of cost and performance. The excellent surface finish of the product even under reinforced conditions, makes it suitable for applications where aesthetics are of prime importance. It is used in automobiles for manufacturing air intake manifolds, airbags containers, and producing exterior automotive parts such as door and tailgate handles, exterior mirrors, and front-end grilles. It is used for making electronic connectors. Packaging application of PA 6 provides a good combination of strength, tear and puncture resistance. In the medical field, PA 6 is fabricated into tough, puncture-resistant packages for medical blister packs which are expected to drive the segment revenue growth.

Among application segment, engineering plastics segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to register faster revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Engineering plastics are used in structural applications that require efficient performance over a wide temperature range, under mechanical stress, and in difficult chemical and physical environments. In comparison with metals for a given application, engineering plastics may offer advantages such as transparency and non-electrical conductivity. Extensive use of engineering plastics across end-use industries is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Polyamide Market in Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to register a faster revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising demand from end-use industries, including automotive, consumer goods, electrical and electronics, and textile in emerging economies such as China and India. Governments in countries in this region are framing stringent regulations regarding weight, fuel efficiency, and noise control in vehicles, thereby driving the polyamide market growth. Irregular volatility in fuel prices within developing economies due to dependence on crude oil from Middle East countries is also catalyzing the demand for electric vehicles. In addition, rising disposable income, especially of middle-income people in the region is supporting market growth.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, ingredient type, application and regional analysis.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

PA 6

PA 66

Bio-Based Polyamide

Others

End use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Textile

Films & Coating

Sports & Leisure

Industrial

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Polyamide Fibers & Films

Engineering Plastics

Polyamide Adhesives

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

