Business Reporter: An acquiring services provider taking global payments integration to the next level
How can merchants, acquirers and POS solution providers benefit?LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, David Armstrong, Managing Director of PayXpert explains how omnichannel payment processing services can integrate different payment solutions – physical POS, traditional e-commerce payment schemes and alternative payment methods (APM’s)– into a single, centrally managed platform.
Acquirers such as banks and licensed payment companies, who traditionally process transactions on behalf of merchants, don’t typically offer the whole gamut of international payment methods to their clients. An acquiring service provider such as PayXpert, however, can supply not only merchants but also acquirers and POS hardware manufacturers with invaluable integration solutions.
Becoming an acquirer of a card network is a complex process that requires technical systems integrations and certifications. As a sales and technical solutions partner and a direct member of international and alternative payment schemes, PayXpert can enable acquiring banks and other payment gateways and merchants to extend the range of payments methods they have on offer.
PayXpert supports POS payment software development too and can help provide acquirers with card scheme certifications across several makes of POS hardware devices.
In addition, UK ecommerce merchants can unlock some exciting new business opportunities by being enabled to trade directly with Chinese consumers within their Chinese social media ecosystems.
Chinese tourists travelling to the UK will also find they can pay at POS using their locally preferred payment methods that they use and trust back at home in China.
As an acquiring service provider, PayXpert creates direct cross-border connections between markets and consumers which can make commerce more integrative and inclusive.
