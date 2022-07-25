Submit Release
News Search

There were 262 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,107 in the last 365 days.

Business Reporter: An acquiring services provider taking global payments integration to the next level

How can merchants, acquirers and POS solution providers benefit?

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, David Armstrong, Managing Director of PayXpert explains how omnichannel payment processing services can integrate different payment solutions – physical POS, traditional e-commerce payment schemes and alternative payment methods (APM’s)– into a single, centrally managed platform.

Acquirers such as banks and licensed payment companies, who traditionally process transactions on behalf of merchants, don’t typically offer the whole gamut of international payment methods to their clients. An acquiring service provider such as PayXpert, however, can supply not only merchants but also acquirers and POS hardware manufacturers with invaluable integration solutions.

Becoming an acquirer of a card network is a complex process that requires technical systems integrations and certifications. As a sales and technical solutions partner and a direct member of international and alternative payment schemes, PayXpert can enable acquiring banks and other payment gateways and merchants to extend the range of payments methods they have on offer.

PayXpert supports POS payment software development too and can help provide acquirers with card scheme certifications across several makes of POS hardware devices.

In addition, UK ecommerce merchants can unlock some exciting new business opportunities by being enabled to trade directly with Chinese consumers within their Chinese social media ecosystems.

Chinese tourists travelling to the UK will also find they can pay at POS using their locally preferred payment methods that they use and trust back at home in China.

As an acquiring service provider, PayXpert creates direct cross-border connections between markets and consumers which can make commerce more integrative and inclusive.

To learn more about how you can offer a wider range of payment methods, read the article.

This press release has been provided by Business Reporter.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk

About PayXpert

PayXpert is one of the most prominent fintech companies in the payments sector specializing in the development and provision of payment solutions for both physical and online merchants, as well as acting as an acquiring bank and a payment gateway. Registered as a payments institution, PayXpert has offices in London, Lyon and Barcelona.
www.payxpert.com

Press
email us here
Lyonsdown limited

You just read:

Business Reporter: An acquiring services provider taking global payments integration to the next level

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.