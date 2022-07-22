Ophthalmic Operating Room Microscope Market Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios | Alcon, Johnson & Johnson

Ophthalmic OR Microscopes market

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ophthalmic Operating Room Microscope Market size was valued at $439.39 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $593.18 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, as per the report published by Allied Market Research. The growth of the ophthalmic operating room microscope is driven by factors such as an increase in the aging population and an increase in the effectiveness of minimally invasive ophthalmic surgeries. In addition, a worrying increase in the incidence of various eye-related diseases globally is expected to lead to an increase in the ophthalmic operating room microscope market.

An ophthalmic surgical microscope can either be fixed or adjustable, and few models provide a second “observer” set of binoculars, some of which can independently adjust the focusing mechanism. Performing ophthalmic surgery requires the ability to monitor progress on a micro-level, as human eye is an extremely delicate organ. An operating surgical microscope is an optical instrument used in ophthalmic surgeries that provides surgeons with a magnified and illuminated high-quality image of the small ophthalmic structures of all regions of the human eye.

The increase in custom duty restricts the import of medical devices, thus acting as a major restraint in the global market. Moreover, high maintenance cost is expected to hamper the market growth. Conversely, extensive research and development efforts in ophthalmology and evolution in ophthalmic imaging are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the global ophthalmic operating room microscope market.

The global ophthalmic operating room microscope market is segmented into product, Indication, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into on caster, wall mount, table top, and ceiling mounted. By Indication, it is fragmented into cataract surgery, lasik, keratoplasty surgery, trabeculectomy, and others. Depending on end user, it is segregated into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By product, the on-caster microscope segment accounted for the largest share in 2019 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the advantages offered by caster microscopes such as effective maneuverability and minimal effort required for repositioning functionality, which help reduce operation time.

On an indication basis, the cataract surgery segment was the largest revenue contributor in 2019. For example, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology survey in North America, about 24.4 million individuals are affected by cataracts and this number is estimated to reach 38.7. million by 2030.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in terms of revenue during the forecast period, owing to rise in cataract surgeries along with government initiatives to promote manufacturing of medical devices. Furthermore, government initiatives and awareness programs toward eye-related diseases are expected to propel the demand for ophthalmic operating room microscope in Asia-Pacific.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic had led to partial or complete shutdown of production facilities, which do not come under essential goods, owing to prolonged lockdown in major countries such as the U.S., China, Japan, India, and Germany. Increase in number of COVID-positive patients has further resulted in postponing of non-emergency surgical procedures as well as in-hospital therapies. This, in turn, has reduced surgical training in hospitals and also patients’ hospital visits. Moreover, it was found that the ophthalmic microscopes significantly cause risk of COVID-19 infection for surgeons, as COVID-19 present in tears could become a source of cross-infection for ophthalmologists, since routine ophthalmic examinations are usually performed in a setting with close doctor-patient contact. Therefore, eye care professionals shall remain highly vigilant. Therefore, these factors are slowing the market growth of ophthalmic operating room microscope.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

• This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current and future global ophthalmic operating room microscope market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with strategic assessment.

• The ophthalmic operating room microscope market forecast is studied from 2019 to 2027.

• The ophthalmic operating room microscope market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

• A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

• The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the ophthalmic operating room microscope market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Alcon (Novartis AG)

• Johnson & Johnson

• CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG

• Inami & Co., Ltd.

• TAKAGI SEIKO CO., LTD.

• Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystems)

• TOPCON CORPORATION

• Karl Kaps GmbH & Co.KG

• Metall Zug Group (Haag-Streit Holding)

• Seiler Instrument Inc.

