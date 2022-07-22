Dental Curing Lights Market Expected To Reach Highest CAGR By 2028 - Reports and Data
NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Dental Curing Lights Market report published by Reports and Data is a concise summary on the Dental Curing Lights industry and offers deep insights into the industry’s core structure and mechanism. The report digs into the key segments and sub-segments of the industry and offers a thorough study of the industry’s leading regional markets, competitive scenario, product and application segments, technology landscape, sales & distribution networks, and key industry statistics. Market insights included in the report have been compiled through extensive research, detailed market surveys, and expert interviews.
Market Overview:
The global Dental Curing Lights market reached a large market size in 2020, which is expected to further expand significantly in 2028 at a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Industry analysis indicates that demand for Dental Curing Lights has been rising substantially and adoption has been increasing in parallel due to favorable healthcare programs and government policies for introducing coverage for dental procedures. In addition, market trends, including steadily improving reimbursement scenario, are expected to propel revenue growth of the Dental Curing Lights market going ahead.
Polymerization of light cure resin-based materials is primarily accomplished using curing light, which is an important component of dental equipment for polymerizing composites with light-cure resin in the dental industry. Dental procedures and specialties include the use of Dental Curing Lights. Light energy is used in almost all dental adhesives and resin composites for polymerization, which ensures long-term clinical effectiveness of the procedure. Tooth decay, dental cavities, or dental caries are common oral diseases that are often referred to as dental infectious diseases.
The report includes a detailed overview of the Dental Curing Lights market, along with changing dynamics and trends, scenarios, recalls, detailed market and regional segmentation, regional landscape, analysis and evaluation or revenues and investments, and details of historical, current, and projected revenue. Also, recent trends, DROT, and related developments in the Dental Curing Lights market are included. Competitive landscape includes revenue share, financials, and various strategies adopted by key players in the market along with product offerings.
Competitive Landscape:
The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Dental Curing Lights market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.
Leading companies operating in the market are:
3M Company
Dentlight LLC.
Kerr Corporation
Ivoclar Vivadent AG
Dentsply Sirona
VOCO GmbH
Henry Schein, Inc.
The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:
Dental Curing Lights Market Segmentation:
By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
LED curing lights
Halogen Curing Lights
Plasma arc curing (PAC) Lights
Ultraviolet Curing Lights
Other Types
By End-Use (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Hospitals
Dental Clinics
Specialty Clinics
Regional Outlook:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Italy
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
A.E.
South Africa
Rest of MEA
