Fetal Bovine Serum Market | Australia and New Zealand would exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.2% by 2030

Australia and New Zealand fetal bovine serum market

Australia and New Zealand Fetal Bovine Serum Market by Application and End User Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australia and New Zealand fetal bovine serum market size was valued at $20 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $35 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030. Biotechnology is the branch of science that deals with the study of living organisms and their use to make technological innovations. Media is a nutrient growth substance provided in laboratory and research settings for growth, proliferation, maintenance, and storage of microorganisms and other cell types such as stem cells, mammalian, and other cell lines. Different culture media are available in the market for various cell cultures to survive and grow in their incubation environment such as lysogeny broth, serum free media, classical media, and chemically defined media. In addition, sera are used as additional growth supplement factors owing to the presence of hormones necessary for cell growth, proliferation, and differentiation of cells.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Atlas Biologicals

Biological Industries

Bio Techne

Biowest

GE Healthcare

HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich)

Pan Biotech

Rocky Mountain Biologicals

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

After its discovery in Wuhan, the disease rapidly spread to other parts of the globe. Moreover, this virus causes various symptoms in patients, which range from common symptoms to serious symptoms. For instance, common symptoms include fever, dry cough, and fatigue. However, serious symptoms include difficulty in breathing or shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure, and loss of speech or movement. Furthermore, the virus has high potential of lethality in geriatric population. On 11th March 2020, the World Health Organization made an assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as pandemic. In addition, there are only a few vaccines that received emergency approvals for COVID-19 treatment or prevention. Thus, social distancing is observed as the most important measure to stop the spread of this disease. Furthermore, to maintain social distancing, various countries across the world have adopted nationwide lockdowns.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By application, the cell culture segment held the largest Australia and New Zealand fetal bovine serum market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

• By end user, the biotechnology & pharmaceutical segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

• By application, biopharmaceutical is expected to experience market growth at the highest rate during the forecast period.

By application, cell culture segment accounted for the majority of market share of the market in 2020. This is attributed to the fact bovine serum is used majorly as an additional supplement in the cell culture media. Furthermore, another factor that contributes to the growth of this segment in Australia and New Zealand include the presence of major key players that offer FBS for cell culture techniques. These include Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich), Thermo Fischer, and others that provide specialty FBS for use in cell culture.

By end user, the biotechnology & pharmaceutical company segment generated the maximum revenue of in 2020. This segment is anticipated to exhibit prominent growth rate, due to significant rise in R&D for the development of biopharmaceutical drugs and cancer research.

Other major factors that drive the overall FBS market in Australia and New Zealand include increased funding by the government agencies and rise in focus to develop biopharmaceuticals.

