Environmental Monitoring Market- $43.48 Billion by 2030 With Top Industry Players, AMR Research Report

Environmental Monitoring Market

An increase in investments by businesses for the deployment of pollution monitoring solutions creates new opportunities in the coming years.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in the need for efficient natural resource management increased health concerns due to the rise in pollution levels, and the development of environment-friendly industries drive the growth of the global environmental monitoring market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global environmental monitoring market based on component, product type, sampling method, application, and region.

The global environmental monitoring market generated $19.89 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $43.48 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

Key market players such as - 3M, Emerson Electric Co., Danaher, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric, Siemens AG, Merck KGaA, TE Connectivity Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Based on component, the particulate detection segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the biological detection segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the air pollution monitoring segment accounting for the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global environmental monitoring market and is projected to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the water pollution monitoring segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The adoption of environmental monitoring platforms in the healthcare industry increased as it provides several benefits such as saving money and excellent quality of care to patients by reducing the risk of healthcare-associated infections.

• The private sector used environmental monitoring technologies to understand the risks in their facilities and take vital actions such as human testing and contact tracing to lower down the possibility of the Covid-19 infection. This, in turn, drives the growth of the market during the pandemic.

The market numbers are verified by means of numerous data triangulation techniques. Additionally, reliable industry journals, accurate press releases from trade association, and government websites have also been revised for producing exclusive industry insights.

