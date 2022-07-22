Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market Size is Estimated to Value USD 5.4 Billion By 2028: Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The chromatography accessories & consumables market is expected to USD 5.4 billion by end of 2028 from 3.6 billion in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5%

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The chromatography accessories & consumables market is expected to USD 5.4 billion by end of 2028 from 3.6 billion in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. This growth of the market is attributable to growing adoption of chromatography along with other associated technologies across research and quality checks. Additionally, the factor such as growing adoption in fields medicine, metabolomics, proteomics, and genomics coupled with increasing demand for improved diagnostics and therapeutics are fueling growth of the global chromatography accessories and consumables market.

However, growing adoption of the alternative options along with high costs of technology is restraining growth of the global chromatography accessories and consumables market. Nonetheless, rising number of seminars, studies, and conferences leading to increase in awareness levels among technicians about benefits of the chromatography accessories and consumables are estimated to fuel the growth of its market.

Additionally, continuously improving technology in the chromatography accessories and consumables are estimated to offer several growth opportunities in the coming future.

Key findings from the report:

On the basis of product, the chromatography columns segment is projected to hold the largest share in the revenue of the chromatography accessories and consumables market in 2020. However, the detectors segment is estimated to expand by exhibiting a faster CAGR over the forecast period owing to growing its adoption across industries and especially in pharmaceuticals.

On the basis of technology, the rising awareness regarding the adoption and benefits of liquid chromatography across the industries such as food and beverages, which is fueling the segmental growth during the forecast period. Owing to such factors, the segment is also estimated to witness fastest growth at a CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the hospital segment is estimated to expand by exhibiting CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing adoption of technology for several tests such as blood and lipid tests.

However, Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to robust adoption from research laboratories witnessed in the region. Additionally, This growth is attributable to the presence of stringent drug development regulations, increased funding in medical research, and the growing number of metabolomics research activities in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Chromatography Accessories & Consumables market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, and PerkinElmer, Inc.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market Segmentation:

By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Columns

Autosamplers

Vials

Detectors

Fraction Collectors

Pressure Regulators

By Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

LC

GC

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

