Content Marketing Summit Seoul Returns for August 2022, Featuring Big Names, Creative Sessions, and a Content Tour
CMS 2022 will be in-person and online, featuring well-known speakers, key content marketing themes, case studies, lively performances, and a K-content tour.SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEOUL, South Korea - Content Marketing Summit returns for another year of inspiration, digital intellect, and fun, welcoming content experts and marketers alike. CMS 2022 will be hosted in Seoul, South Korea, at the InterContinental Seoul COEX, from August 23rd to the 24th, open for both virtual and in-person audiences.
Engaging consumers in this digital age has become a challenging task, so CMS serves as the lively mediator, providing audiences an opportunity to learn from the best, along with insights, content trends, strategies, case studies, and success stories. Held in the hottest content market and home to the global phenomenon K-Content (or Korea-made content), the event provides a unique opportunity for attendees to (re)discover the vibrant K-content scene that has made headlines worldwide.
Among the various themes that will be covered, CMS 2022 will focus on the metaverse, entertainment, storytelling, the content experience, fandoms, and K-Content, as the pillars that are currently transforming the content marketing landscape. This year, CMS has invited the experts that have spearheaded these trends, including:
• Hwang Dong-hyuk, Director, Creator of Squid Game
• Henry Ong, Director of Brand Marketing, Universal Pictures
• Tiffany Matloob, Global Head of Creator Community, YouTube shorts
• Kate Hyewon Oh, Vice-President, LG Electronics
• Rich Tu, Group Creative Director & Artist, Jones Knowles Ritchie, ex) MTV, Nike
• Ji-Eun Song, CEO for Japan, JYP Entertainment
• YeonJeong Kim, Head of Global K-pop & K-Content Partnerships, Twitter
• Ryan Joo, Creative Director, The Absolute Company
• Mehta Mehta, Global Executive Creative Director, Hogarth WorldWide, WPP Group
• Iwan Setiawan, Co-Author of Marketing 3.0, 4.0, 5.0 & CEO, Marketeers
• Ginny Lee, Head of Sports Marketing, Adidas
And more.
This year, 1,000 are expected in attendance from Korea, the USA, UK, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, and other countries around the globe. CMS has also prepared a content tour for in-person, international attendees, a chance to meet the brands behind K-content.
CMS 2022 will kick off with a performance from well-known Korean virtual influencer Rui Li, followed by keynote speakers in the morning and track sessions in the afternoon.
For more information and to register, please visit our website at https://contentseoul.com/
