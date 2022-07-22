COPD and Asthma Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market Registering a CAGR of 6.3% From 2020 to 2027

COPD and Asthma Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

Extensive analysis of the COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices market trends, current market size and future estimations of the market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global COPD and Asthma Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market, size was accounted for $4,953.60 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $8,202.62 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027, as per the report published by Allied Market Research. Rise in incidences of chronic pulmonary diseases and asthma drives the growth of the market. Furthermore, these devices can be used in hospitals and in-home care settings as they have developed from stationary to portable ones. The COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices are used for assessment, diagnosis, and care of patients suffering from lung diseases such as COPD & asthma. As the functioning of lungs deteriorate with growing age, the respiratory system undergoes various physiological, functional, and immunological changes.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐨𝐮𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10932

The prevalence of air pollution, climate changes, and dust is also fueling the market growth. Moreover, rise in prevalence of respiratory diseases is increasing globally. In 2017, according to the WHO, respiratory diseases were considered to be the leading causes of death and disability in the world. Nearly 65 million people suffer from COPD, and 3 million are expected to die from it each year, making it the third leading cause of death across the world. Rise in lifestyle habits such as smoking, consumption of alcohol, and an increase in the geriatric population is a significant factor boosting the market. Technological advances for new devices, regulatory approvals, and product launches are further promoting the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices market is positively impacted as the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) persists throughout the global community. The key market players are supporting the health systems and healthcare professionals actively. For instance, Phillips is providing solutions including invasive and non-invasive ventilation ranging from mid- to high-acuity, patient monitoring, medical consumable, and others. Furthermore, the market for COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices is experiencing exponential growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fact that COVID-19 is essentially a respiratory ailment has boosted the use of COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices to monitor the physiological functions of lungs during COVID-19 treatment. This is anticipated to increase the demand of product and drives the COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices market growth in the near future.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10932

Asia-Pacific presents lucrative opportunities for key players operating in the COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices market, owing to increase in population coupled with high growing geriatric population. Furthermore, growth in awareness among healthcare entities drives the market growth. In addition, rise in healthcare expenditure and developing approval guidelines are expected to propel the market growth in the region.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

• An extensive analysis of the COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices market trends, current market size and future estimations of the market.

• The COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices analysis is comprehensively covered with respect to the component, application, and region.

• The COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices estimations in this report are based on high-end analysis of the key developments for 2019-2027.

• Recent developments, key manufacturers, and top player positioning are listed in this report to analyze the competitive scenario of the COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices market.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10932

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Becton Dickinson And Company

• Dragerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa

• Getinge Ab

• Invacare Corporation

• Masimo Corporation

• Medtronic Plc

• Nihon Kohden Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Smiths Medical

• Vyaire Medical

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

U.S. Digital Therapeutics Market

LATAM Pain Management Drugs Market

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports:

• North America COPD and Asthma Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market

• Japan COPD and Asthma Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market

• South Korea COPD and Asthma Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market

• Singapore COPD and Asthma Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market

• Australia COPD and Asthma Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market

• Europe COPD and Asthma Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market



𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.