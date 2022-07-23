Endless pursuit of rat race affected people’s ability to be emotionally competent

Adesh Chaurasia throws light on how the endless pursuit with the rat race has affected people’s ability to be emotionally competent

Being successful and eminent has been overly-popularized in recent times, with people fighting for survival in the cutthroat game. With social media in their hands, people have begun posting their stories of triumph and accomplishments more than anything else, with the rest of the population comparing themselves and their performances with whatever they see on their feed.

While some are contesting to climb the corporate ladder, some are left with thinking of ways to retain their top positions. This desperation leads to financial, emotional, and physical stress for years that compels people to walk, talk, and run as per the rules of the rat race. Not only has this affected the way people form relationships and the selfish causes behind those, the basic human ability to feel for another human is out of question.

Mr. Adesh Chaurasia stresses upon the fact that the perpetual pursuit of success and power has transformed humans into emotionless beings who work as a robot, just for the sake of competing with everyone else.

“In order to leave their footprints in the society as someone who can motivate the generations to come, is it important people understand the vitality of empathizing with one another and look beyond the rat race to value emotions and express them to communicate constructively”, he said.

Unfortunately and unknowingly, this race is shown the green signal very long before one realizes it. Childhood is the mold that supports and gives shapes to how an individual will grow up to be. It is generally said that whatever is learnt during childhood often remains with children throughout most of their lives, especially when it is something with a worldly and practical view.

Mr. Chaurasia understands the significance of a child’s experiences when he/she is young, and how those moments can help foster their ability to connect with others. He rightly believes that children must be encouraged to give their best in everything they do, but must also be told that sometimes it might not go as planned and it should be okay.

While expressing his concern, Mr. Adesh Chaurasia added, “parents and teachers today must sow the seeds of social and emotional competence in children’s minds as it is easy for their fragile minds to take the wrong interpretation and set their life on that path, while they also feed the same thoughts to the next generation.”