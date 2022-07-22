Internet Advertising Market Valuation Worth $1,089 billion by 2027, At a CAGR 17.2% – Report by Allied Market Research

Internet Advertising Market

Rise in growing expenditure on digital media across various industries and surge in popularity of streaming platforms drive the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergence of advertising automation and rise in adoption of identity-based pay-per-click (PPC) marketing are projected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the coming years. The global internet advertising market was estimated at $319 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $1,089 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The global internet advertising market report is analyzed across platform type, ad format, pricing/revenue model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Based on platform type, the mobile segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost by 2027. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period.

Key market players such as - Google LLC, Baidu, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Hulu LLC.., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Facebook, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Twitter Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, and Verizon Communications Inc.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 470 Pages) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/632

Based on pricing model, the performance-based segment garnered more than half of the total market revenue in 2019 and is expected to lead the trail by 2027. At the same time, the hybrid segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.7% throughout the forecast period.

Based on geography, North America held the share in 2019, holding around two-fifths of the global market. The market across Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 21.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes the market growth across LAMEA and Europe.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact our analyst at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/632

Covid-19 scenario-

• Increase in use of social media during covid-19 led to rising drift to resort to social media platforms to endorse various media content with the target audience, which boosted the global market for Internet advertising.

• This trend is likely to continue post-pandemic as well, since advertising of the media and entertainment content over Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram has almost become a new drift in the recent time.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/632

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Similar Report -

Internet Security Market



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.