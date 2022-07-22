CENTURY 21 Collective “Officially” opens an office on Oak Island and donated $500 to Caswell Beach Turtle Watch

(Left to Right) Caswell Beach Turtle Watch: Jim Hunt, Helen Hunt, Jamie Lloyd, Teresa Putnam; CUNTERY 21 Collective, Co-Owners: Stephen Votino, Lisa Myers, Lindsey Jenkins prior to $500 donation.

