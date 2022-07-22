CENTURY 21 Collective “Officially” opens an office on Oak Island and donated $500 to Caswell Beach Turtle Watch
Co-Owners: Stephen Votino, Lisa Myers and Lindsey Jenkins presented a $500 donation to Caswell Beach Turtle Watch's Program.
Caswell Beach Turtle Watch exemplify the true meaning of volunteering and for that we and all the Leatherback and Loggerhead Sea Turtles hatchlings say, Thank You.””OAK ISLAND, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CENTURT 21 Collective, Oak Island held its “Official” after hours opening on Thursday, July 21. Co-owners: Lindsey Jenkins, Lisa Myers and Stephen Votino welcomed all to their new offices located at 8903 E. Oak Island Drive, Suite 2, Oak Island servicing Brunswick County and the surrounding areas.
The highlight of the evening was when Stephen Votino with fellow co-owners Lisa Myers and Lindsey Jenkins presented a $500 donation to Caswell Beach Turtle Watch’s Program Co-Coordinators, Jamie Lloyd and Teresa Putnum.
Why the donation to Caswell Beach Turtle Watch? Stephen Votino explained to all in attendance, “Caswell Beach Turtle Watch is simple and pure in all they do for all of us. Co-Coordinators, Jamie Lloyd and Teresa Putnam, and their fellow volunteers, exemplify the true meaning of volunteering and for that we and all the Leatherback and Loggerhead Sea Turtles hatchlings say, Thank You.”
"And more volunteers like Helen & Jim Hunt are so needed.”
Caswell Beach Turtle Watch's Co-Coordinator, Teresa Putnum expressed the organization’s appreciation for CENTURY 21 Collective's donation and what the donation will do, “100% of the $500 donation will go to help fund landscape green and edging for the nests, maintain and gas our beach buggy and signs to identify the nests, strings to close off the nesting site, training sessions for our volunteers and more.” Fellow Co-Coordinator, Jamie Lloyd added, “Caswell Beach Turtle Watch will be accepting volunteer applications now through February 2023.”
For More Information or to Volunteer at Caswell Beach Turtle Watch call 910-368-6323 or go to: CaswellTurtleWatch.org
For More Information on CENTURY 21 Collective call 910-233-7647 go to: Century21Collective.com/
