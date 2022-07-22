Supplies delivery service for three Red Code Zones suspended today to facilitate nucleic acid tests for households

MACAU, July 22 - To facilitate the Health Bureau’s arrangement for households to undergo nucleic acid sampling and the delivery of supplies, the Subsistence Team suspends the service of delivering supplies from relatives and friends for the households in San Tou Kock (Bloco 1), Edf. Jardim Kong Fok On (Bloco 6, Bloco 7) and Edf. Ngo Mei originally scheduled for 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm today (22 July). Relevant households are advised to understand the measure and ask their relatives and friends not to send supplies to the sites today.