No cases were detected in the community among the new positive cases reported within 24 hours yesterday (21 July)

MACAU, July 22 - The new positive cases reported in Macao within 24 hours yesterday (21 July) include: 5 cases in the Red Code zones and medical observation hotels, which were detected under the management and control; 0 case of close contacts, 0 case in the Citywide NAT and Key Groups NAT, and 0 case among other population groups, which were found within the community.

Since 18 June, Macao has recorded a total of 1,800 cases.

As of 08:00 today (22 July), a total of 22,525 individuals have been followed up by epidemiological investigation. These include: 3,518 close contacts, 12,215 non-core close contacts (i.e. people with common track), 1,340 secondary close contacts, 256 general contacts, and 783 accompanying persons.