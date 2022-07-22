Shaftsbury Barracks/ Violation of Stalking Order, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B3002326

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 07/21/2022 at 0147 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 346 Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of No Stalking Order, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Willard F. Buell

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

ACCUSED: Yvonne M. Pratt

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

VICTIM: Crystal L. Mahar

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a citizen dispute which occurred on Route 346 in the Town of Pownal. Investigation revealed that Willard Buell violated a no stalking order by following the protected party while she was driving, and then cutting her off with his truck and confronting her in the middle of the roadway. During this same incident, Yvonne Pratt was also in violation of a no stalking order by having contact with the protected person.

Pratt was located a short time later and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 08/29/2022 at 0815 hours for violating a no stalking order. Buell was located on the evening of 07/21/2022 and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 08/29/2022 at 0815 hours for the above listed offenses.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/29/2022 at 0815 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421