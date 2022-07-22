Leeds VA Fired Disabled Veteran for Whistleblowing

Northampton VA Whistleblower

Leeds Veterans Affairs fired a disabled veteran for raising concerns about reasonable accommodations, the VA's lack of training, and VA's violations of HIPAA

It is unfortunate that the Department of Veterans Affairs fired me for raising concerns that, had they been addressed, would have otherwise improved the quality of care at the Northampton VA.” — Matthew Feehan

LEEDS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Veterans Health Administration violated federal law when it fired a newly hired employee because of a neck disability and perceived political beliefs and retaliated against him for complaining about the discrimination, Matthew Feehan alleges in his appeal to the U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board, Case No. PH-3443-22-0265-I-1.

According to his appeal, Feehan had only worked a mere seven days before his supervisor, the Chief of Primary Care of Central and Western Massachusetts, Dr. May, Kimberly, divulged sensitive protected health information about Central and Western MA medical providers to seemingly justify why the VA cancels many of its appointments. During this encounter, May assumed Feehan's political beliefs and made her position about former President Donald J. Trump known and what May asserted is his Mission Act, as further alleged in Feehan's appeal.

The Leeds, MA VA is no stranger to politics. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs had planned to close its nearly century-old medical center in Northampton after years of research, which included feedback from veterans. However, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, and 11 other senators announced their plan to dismantle the federal Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission that otherwise would have further recommended the closure of the facility plagued with issues.

The Senate move was praised by the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), a powerful union with strong political ties to the Democratic party, and, according to Feehan, was unhelpful with his union grievance.

Administrative Judge Kara Svendsen questioned Feehan on whether the Board has jurisdiction over Feehan's appeal. Accordingly, Feehan filed his response arguing in favor of jurisdiction to the Board, which the VA Office of General Counsel has until August 2, 2022, to respond.

In the meantime, Feehan, who is still recovering from not one but two recent anterior cervical discectomy and fusion surgeries (ACDF) -- the reason for his original reasonable accommodation request made on his first day of work-- and who is responsible for the well-being of his six-person family, has reopened his previously closed consulting firm, Feehan, LLC, in an effort to make ends meet in the face of what he alleges is clear-cut retaliation for whistleblowing.

He stated, "It is unfortunate that the Department of Veterans Affairs, in a span of merely two weeks, recognized my military service, resume, and commitment to my fellow veterans by hiring me, yet subsequently fired me for raising concerns that, had they been addressed, would have otherwise improved the quality of care at the Northampton VA."

The VA Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection (OAWP) is investigating.

If you would like to support Feehan and his efforts, he can be reached at info@mattfeehan.com