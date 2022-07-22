Application Management Services Market is Likely to Experience Tremendous Growth by 2030

Application Management Services Market

Increasing adoption of advanced software functionalities in business applications to increase business efficiency is expected to drive growth of the market.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in next-gen tech integration in modern business applications and ease in load of modern business operations drive the growth of the global application management services market.

However, plastic nature of application management services and data safety & privacy concerns hinder the market growth. On the other hand, advent of consumer trends presents new opportunities in the coming years.

According to the report, the global Application Management Services Market generated $17.12 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $94.78 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 19.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 320 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6063

Covid-19 Scenario

• The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to the global lockdown, which compelled many business organizations to adopt remote working and work from home modes. As a result, organizations have turned to application management services to assist them in managing their software and cloud applications remotely.

• Moreover, with the increase in importance of application management services and solutions helping in the digitization process of many small and medium level enterprises, the application management services market is growing steadily.

• The application management services market is predicted to grow in the post-Covid era too.

Based on vertical, the BFSI segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the global application management services market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to the use of internet-based security solutions.

Moreover, the government segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.5% from 2021 to 2030. For the government sector in particular, the pressure to modernize has grown. This led to fastest growth rate of the segment.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6063

Based on organization size, the SMEs segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global application management services industry, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 19.3% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in cyber threats at the network point and rise in BYOD policies.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global application management services market. This is due to strong in-app consumer spending, high smartphone penetration, and a relatively greater number of mobile application downloads.

Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.8% from 2021 to 2030. Asia-Pacific is an emerging region for the application modernization services market. Australia, China, Japan, and India are the major countries contributing to the growth of the application modernization services market in APAC.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6063

Some of the key companies mentioned within the application management services industry are Accenture plc, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Dell Inc., Google LLC, HCL Technologies, Infosys Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Micro Focus, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Application Management Services market growth along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the application management services market size is provided in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the application management services market trends.

• The quantitative analysis of Application Management Services market forecast for the period 2020–2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Report:

1. Application Server Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter