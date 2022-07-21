Governor Abbott Urges U.S. Congress To Pass Critical Semiconductors Legislation

TEXAS, July 21 - July 21, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement urging the United States Congress to pass the CHIPS Act of 2022 to promote the research, development, and fabrication of semiconductors within Texas and the United States.

"Texas is a national leader in the semiconductor industry. More than 30,000 Texans work in this field and in the last year alone, Samsung and Texas Instruments announced major projects in Texas investing up to $47 billion, with the potential to create 5,000 new jobs. Texas has also been the nation's top exporter of semiconductors and other electronic components for 11 years in a row, solidifying 'Made in Texas' as a powerful global brand and a beacon of innovation.

Congress has an opportunity to unlock even greater economic potential for Texas and the United States by passing the CHIPS Act of 2022. This legislation will assist the United States in cementing a secure semiconductor supply chain, which is vital to our nation’s economy and national security, and better equip Texas to compete for investment in this industry. The federal incentives in the CHIPS Act of 2022 will help Texas leverage our investments in the semiconductor industry, and the tax provisions will benefit the semiconductor-related companies already operating in the state, while attracting others that are looking to expand and grow.

I call on Congress to pass this legislation without further delay, so that Texas and the United States can continue to lead in the semiconductor arena while decreasing our dependence on foreign production and ensuring our national security."