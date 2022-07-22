John Moses Indicted for Sexual Assault, Attempted Sexual Assault, and Burglary

July 21, 2022

(Bethel, AK) – On July 19, 2022, a Bethel Grand Jury indicted 25-year-old John Moses for sexual Assault in the first degree, attempted sexual assault in the first degree, sexual assault in the third degree, attempted sexual assault in the second degree, and two counts of burglary in the first degree. The indictment is based on an incident that occurred in Mountain Village, Alaska, on July 5, 2022.

If convicted, Moses faces a maximum possible sentence of 99 years on each sexual assault charge and 10 years on the burglary charges.

The Alaska State Troopers investigated the case. Anyone with additional information related to these charges is asked to contact the St. Mary’s Trooper Post.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

On July 15, 2022, Mr. Moses’s bail was set at $50,000, and he is being held at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center.

The case is being prosecuted by the Office of Special Prosecutions Assistant Attorney General Bailey Woolfstead and Bethel Assistant District Attorney Jackson Willard.

# # #

