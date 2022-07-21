Governor Newsom Signs New Measures to Protect Californians from Gun Violence

Published: Jul 21, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Moving to bolster California’s nation-leading gun safety laws, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed additional legislation to protect Californians, including measures to improve school campus safety, restrict gun possession by people convicted of child abuse or elder abuse, and better regulate the sale of firearms.

Governor Newsom recently signed AB 1594, which allows the state, local governments and Californians to sue irresponsible gunmakers for the harm caused by their products, as well as AB 2571, which prohibits marketing of firearms to minors, and AB 1621 to further restrict ghost guns. The Governor has also sponsored SB 1327, private right of action legislation to limit the spread of assault weapons and ghost guns.

“California has the toughest gun safety laws in the nation, but none of us can afford to be complacent in tackling the gun violence crisis ravaging our country,” said Governor Newsom. “These new measures will help keep children safe at school, keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people and responsibly regulate the sale of firearms in our communities. California will continue to lead on lifesaving polices that provide a model for action by other states and the nation.”

A full list of today’s bills is below:

AB 228 by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Chino) – Requires the Department of Justice, beginning January 1, 2024, to conduct inspections of dealers at least every three years, except for a dealer whose place of business is located in a jurisdiction that has adopted an inspection program.

According to the Giffords Law Center, in 2021, California was ranked as the top state in the nation for gun safety. As California strengthened its gun laws, the state saw a 37 percent lower gun death rate than the national average. Meanwhile, other states such as Florida and Texas, with lax gun regulations, saw double-digit increases in the rate of gun deaths. As a result of the actions taken by California, the state has cut its gun death rate in half and Californians are 25 percent less likely to die in a mass shooting compared to people in other states.

Last month, Governor Newsom announced a record $156 million in gun violence prevention grants provided as part of the California Violence Intervention and Prevention Grant Program (CalVIP). The funding will support 79 cities and nonprofit organizations that are implementing anti-violence programs suited to the unique needs of their communities.

More information on California’s nation-leading gun safety policies can be found here.

