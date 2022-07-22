TOMORROW: In Los Angeles County, Governor Newsom to Lift Up New Efforts to Strengthen California’s Nation-Leading Gun Safety Laws 

LOS ANGELES COUNTY – Governor Gavin Newsom will join California Attorney General Rob Bonta, legislators and local leaders tomorrow in Los Angeles County to highlight the state’s nation-leading efforts to limit the spread of illegal guns, hold the gun industry accountable and protect Californians from gun violence.

The Governor earlier today announced action on new gun safety measures, and recently signed AB 1594, which allows the state, local governments and Californians to sue irresponsible gunmakers, as well as AB 2571, which prohibits marketing of firearms to minors, and AB 1621 to further restrict ghost guns. The Governor has also sponsored SB 1327, private right of action legislation to limit the spread of illegal assault weapons and ghost guns.

WHEN: Friday, July 22, 2022 at approx. 10:00 a.m. PDT. Media must arrive on site by 9:00 a.m.

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page and the Governor’s YouTube page

This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

**NOTE: This event is open to credentialed media only, reporters interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by 8:00 a.m. tomorrow with names of the reporters who will be in attendance for information on covering.

