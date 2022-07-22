85SIXTY Adds SEO Industry Veteran to Its Growing Digital Agency Leadership Team

85SIXTY - Digital Marketing Agency Logo

Benj Arriola joins 85SIXTY as Senior Director SEO bringing over 2 decades of agency experience in marketing leadership and enterprise SEO strategies.

We're excited to have him leading the SEO practice for us as we continue to build a team of some of the brightest minds in digital focused on driving unusually strong returns for clients” — Steven Price

DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 85SIXTY, a leading digital marketing agency, has added a new face to its growing agency leadership team with its hire of Benj Arriola as Senior Director SEO. Benj joined 85SIXTY on July 1, 2022 to drive growth and provide strategic guidance to its growing roster of SEO clients.

Benj joins 85SIXTY with over 25 years of experience in digital marketing leadership and cultivating high performing teams driving their client’s SEO strategies. In Benj’s most recent role with Assembly Global, he was leading global SEO programs for multinational brands. Now with 85SIXTY, Benj will be focused on driving the growth of the SEO practice and ensuring clients are competing with the latest organic search strategies and winning in today’s market.

“I was fortunate to work with Benj as a consultant on a project several years ago. I was immediately struck not only by his innate knowledge of all things digital, but also by his passion for his craft. He understands the nuances of SEO but, unlike many, is able to articulate real deliverable solutions for clients. Since that time, he's only further deepened his experience. When an opportunity to work together full time presented itself, we knew we had to have him join us. We're excited to have him leading the SEO practice for us as we continue to build a team of some of the brightest minds in digital focused on driving unusually strong returns for clients,” said Steven Price, CEO and Founder 85SIXTY.

Benj brings more than 2 decades of experience across digital marketing, SEO, web development, content, social and online reputation management. His journey to 85SIXTY included speaking at 47 conferences (eg. SMX, OMS, IRCE, Pubcon and more) across 20 cities globally, teaching SEO at universities and driving the SEO strategies for enterprise customers like Sony Playstation, Expedia, Mastercard, Travelocity and more. Benj also competed in several international SEO ranking contests from 2006 to 2011 winning various cash prizes. The largest prize came from the 2007 SEO World Championship where he won a brand new car going against more than 100 competitors around the world.

“I am excited to grow the agency's SEO team especially when they show the strong eagerness, interest, and passion in SEO, and I have seen this already existing within the team.” said Arriola.