MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, July 11, 2022 to Monday, July 18, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, July 11, 2022, through Monday, July 18, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 69 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, July 11, 2022

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Langston Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-098-985

A Taurus 709 Slim 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Darius Adrian Anderson, of Southeast, D.C., for Murder I and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 22-099-145

Tuesday, July 12, 2022

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Wade Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Obliterate, Remove, change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-099-614

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-099-627

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of 35th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Daniel Marvin Smith, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Counterfeit Tags, Leaving after Colliding, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-099-652

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun and a Glock 26 9mm caliber (both pictured below) were recovered in the 2700 block of Douglas Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-099-666

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of C Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Lamar Kevin Simms, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 22-099-701

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Maliq Campbell, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-099-704

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the Unit block of P Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 22-099-832

A Ruger Archangel 5.56 caliber rifle and a Davis Industries P-32 .32 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1300 block of Southwest. The following people were arrested: 31-year-old Heather Renee Kibler, of Northwest, D.C., and 35-year-old John Michael Wilcox, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Fugitive from Justice, No Permit, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-099-860

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

A Colt Detective .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 4600 block of Livingston Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 49-year-old Alonzo Washington Lotharp, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 22-099-908

A Palmetto P-15 assault rifle and a Masterpiece Arms Defender 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Tayion Hamiel-Ward, of Ellicott City, MD, for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-099-909

An Arminius HW 38 .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 7300 block of 14th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-100-095

A Kimber K6S .357 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-100-139

A Taurus Millennium G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in 4700 block of C Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Samuel Lamorell, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-100-160

A CZ P-10 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of M Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old William Junior Bryant, III, of Maryland, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Receive/Possess a Firearm not Registered in the National Firearm Registration, and Pistol License Violation. CCN: 22-100-255

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5200 block of A Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Matthew Romel Sims, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-100-272

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Monroe Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-100-549

Thursday, July 14, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 900 block of M Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Jonathan Humes, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Destruction of Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-100-689

A Walther PPK .32 caliber handgun, a JC Higgins .22 caliber rifle, and a Crossman Arms .457 caliber BB gun were recovered in the 1900 block of U Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-100-707

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-100-710

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of K Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 40-year-old Crystal Renae Ballard, of Southeast, D.C., and 32-year-old Barry Bryant, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-100-766

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2300 block of L’Enfant Square, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Vincent Henson-Tyree, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-100-767

A Springfield Armory XD-45 .45 caliber handgun and a Taurus G2C .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 4000 block of 3rd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Joey B. Holland, II, of Southeast, D.C., for Pistol License Violation and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-100-778

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Alijah Raquon Johnson, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-100-837

Friday, July 15, 2022

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-101-067

A Ruger EC9-S 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Parsons Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Daniel Jordan Hall, of Portsmouth, VA, for Possession of a Firearm in a Federal Facility and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. CCN: 22-101-185

A Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Donte Carlton Brown, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-101-212

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Morse Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Joshua Sagastume, of Takoma Park, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, No Permit, Counterfeit Tags, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. CCN: 22-101-256

A Springfield Armory XD-45 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1500 block of F Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Dickerson Xzavier, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-101-262

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Gallatin Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-101-264

A Taurus Millennium G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Wayne Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-101-335

A Daisy 93 BB gun was recovered in the 2200 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-101-396

Saturday, July 16, 2022

A L.C. Smith Field Hunter Arms 12 gauge shotgun, a J. Stevens Arms Little Scout .22 caliber rifle, and a Winchester 37 20 gauge shotgun were recovered in the 5000 block of Linnean Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-101-674

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Defense Boulevard, Southwest. CCN: 22-101-708

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1400 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Gibran William Armstead, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Dangerous Weapon outside a Home, Display Expired Tags, No Permit, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-101-758

An American Tactical GSG-16 .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 6700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Sequon Eugene Drew, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Felon in Possession, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-101-796

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Hobart Place, Northwest. CCN: 22-101-846

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Adams Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-101-900

Sunday, July 17, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, an Aero Precision M6A2 5.56 caliber rifle, and a Ruger 57 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1700 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Andre Donnell Jones, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Destruction of Property. CCN: 22-102-010

A Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 500 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Michael Edward Thomas, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. CCN: 22-102-053

A Sig Sauer P-229 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of O Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-102-165

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Q Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-102-231

A Smith & Wesson 13-1 Magnum .357 caliber revolver was recovered in the 3400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Rasheed Idris, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, Permit Suspended, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 22-102-232

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2300 block of 15th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Kevion Kelief Robertson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-102-249

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2300 block of 2nd Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Vakita Turner, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-102-272

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in 200 Adams Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-102-280

A Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of 15th Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-102-325

A Cobray M-11 9mm caliber handgun and a Ruger 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the Unit block of Galveston Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Kristopher Johnson, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-102-426

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of 4th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-102-441

Monday, July 18, 2022

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Bruce Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old Dennis Abaido, of Southeast, D.C., and 26-year-old Monroe Holloway Chase, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-102-725

A Springfield Armory XD-40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-102-841

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of P Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Dresean Unique Davis, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 22-102-868

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Jonathan Demetrius Brown, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN 22-102-869

A Taurus G2C .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Luis Cruz, of Silver Spring, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 22-102-879

Two homemade firearms were recovered in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 26-year-old Terell Dawon McCall, of New Carrollton, MD, and 28-year-old Antae Dequan Hansley, of La Plata, MD, for Making a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, No Permit, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-102-894

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Chesapeake Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Antonio Crump, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Receive or Possess a Firearm which is not Identified by a Serial Number, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-102-934

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun. In addition, the ATF is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for the recovery of a “ghost gun” and/or handguns equipped with a conversion device through the end of the year. While previously only tips that led to convictions were rewarded, now information that leads to the arrest and recovery of a firearm will receive reward payments.

