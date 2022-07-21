Arrest Made in a Homicide: 5000 Block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Monday, February 21, 2022, in the 5000 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 2:50 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim, inside of a medical facility, suffering from apparent trauma. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, March 20, 2022, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The decedent’s remains were transported to the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy was performed to determine the cause and manner of death. As a result, the cause of death was determined to be complications of blunt force trauma and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The decedent has been identified as 80-year-old Dennis Stroy, of Northeast, DC.

On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 62-year-old Leon Odoms, of Northeast, DC. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder.

###