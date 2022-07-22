Submit Release
News Search

There were 999 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,920 in the last 365 days.

Dylan Jarvis Overcomes Addiction and Jail, Burns Free with Debut Single

Dylan Jarvis, "Burn Free"

Dylan Jarvis

My music is a guide into my heart and soul and represents how one can find himself and follow his heart to redemption and success.”
— Dylan Jarvis
NASHVILLE, TN, USA, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dylan Jarvis will release his debut single, BURN FREE, on Friday, July 22 — available everywhere music is sold.

With a bold voice born from the gritty streets of Memphis, this authentic singer/songwriter has a message of hope which resonates in a shockingly honest way. As a child, Dylan grew up around music and started playing the guitar. But, he spent his teenage years around drugs and he fell into hardcore addiction. This led him down a really dark path that ultimately landed him in jail facing a 30-year sentence.

While behind bars, Dylan trusted his faith in God. He wrote songs about his story and finding his way out of the depths of addiction with a new and profound spiritual awakening that permeates his music. His fellow inmates nicknamed him “Songbird,” which he now proudly displays in tattoo ink on his knuckles.

Six months later, God went to work again and Dylan was released on probation. He attended Bible school and became an ordained minister, where he completely turned his life around. Dylan moved to Nashville where he was discovered by Gary Becker from PACE Entertainment, and quickly began working on music with producer Dan Tracey of the Alan Parsons Live Project. The result is a rootsy country-rock blend that explores themes of love and faith, and tells the fascinating story of a miraculous survivor who beat the odds.

“My music is a guide into my heart and soul and represents how one can find himself and follow his heart to redemption and success,” Dylan says. “My commitment today is not only to focus on being sober but to use my music to help others.”

For more information, visit the official website at www.DylanJarvisOfficial.com.

Brian Mayes
Nashville Publicity Group
+1 615-771-2040
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Dylan Jarvis Overcomes Addiction and Jail, Burns Free with Debut Single

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.